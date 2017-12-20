278 People Killed In Communal Violence In Last 3 Years, Highest In UP: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

A total of 278 people were killed in 2,098 communal incidents in different parts of the country in last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.



Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the highest number of 77 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh in 450 communal incidents in 2014-16, followed by Maharashtra where 32 people were killed in 270 such incidents.



There were 197 incidents of communal violence in Bihar in which 29 people were killed and 26 people lost their lives in 279 such incidents in Karnataka.



Ahir also said 24 people were killed in 200 communal incidents in Rajasthan and 21 people lost their lives in 182 such incidents in Gujarat between 2014 and 2016.