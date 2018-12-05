2019 Bajaj Platina 110 CBS Launched; Priced At Rs 49,300

2019 Platina 110 borrows its engine from the Discover 110 and now features combi-braking system (CBS) as well

The updated bike commands a premium of Rs 2,000 over the outgoing model

The Platina 110 also benefits from Bajaj’s 5-5-5 offer which includes five years of free own damage insurance cover, five free services and a five-year warranty

Lately, Bajaj Auto has been busy updating its models for the new year and the latest bike to go under the knife is the company’s entry-level commuter motorcycle - the Platina. The popular commuter bike gets a new variant called the Platina 110 CBS. As the name suggests, it gets a larger 110cc motor borrowed from the Discover 110 as well as the safety net of a combined braking system, or CBS, to adhere to new safety regulations that are set to be implemented from April 2019. The Platina 110 also gets refreshed body graphics to keep it relevant in the segment. Priced at Rs 49,300, the new variant costs Rs 2,000 more than the current 100cc Platina-Comfortec variant.

In terms of design, not much has changed. Apart from new safety features and cosmetics, the most notable change on the new bike is the 115cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The new heart pumps out 8.7PS of power and 9.81Nm of torque compared to 7.9PS and 8.34 Nm on the 100cc version. It comes mated to a 4-speed transmission. Bajaj has even given it a larger fuel tank (11.5 litres compared to 11 litres) than before to help improve the range.

Over and above the engine update, the 2019 Platina’s dimensions have also been slightly revised. At a length of 2006mm and height of 1076mm, it’s 3mm longer and 7mm taller than before. The safety net of Combi-Braking System (CBS) works in tandem with drum brakes at the front and rear. Suspension duties are handled by a conventional telescopic suspension up front and twin gas-charged nitrox suspension at the rear. Its 2.75*17-inch front and 3.00*17-inch alloy wheels come shod with tubeless tyres.

The 2019 Bajaj Platina 110 CBS will be sold alongside the current 100cc Platina-Comfortec and benefits from the Bajaj’s 5-5-5 offer, which includes five years of free own damage insurance cover, five free services and a five-year warranty. It will compete against the Hero Splendor Plus Alloy (Rs 50,060) and the TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy, which is priced at Rs 46,919 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: zigwheels.com