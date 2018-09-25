2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift vs BMW 3 Series vs Audi A4 vs Jaguar XE: Spec Comparison

﻿
The C-Class is back with a new diesel engine and around 6,500 component updates. How does it fare against its rivals now on paper?

25 September 2018
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is more expensive than the outgoing version. Its pricing now lies between Rs 40 lakh (was Rs 39.90 lakh) and Rs 48.5 lakh (was 45.40 lakh) ex-showroom Delhi. The highlight of the updated C-Class has to be its 2.0-litre diesel engine, which can run on BSIV fuel but conforms to BSVI norms. It’s also more powerful than the engine it replaces. How does the C-Class facelift compare against its rivals on paper after the update? We find out.

  • Longest: Jaguar XE
  • Widest: Jaguar XE
  • Tallest: 2018 Mercedes C-Class
  • Longest Wheelbase: 2018 Mercedes C-Class

The size chart reveals that the Jaguar XE will be the most imposing since it’s the longest and the widest of all cars in this comparison. But it’s the updated C-Class that takes the cake when it comes to overall height and wheelbase length. Both these dimensions might come together to make the C-Class’ cabin airier and more spacious than the others’.

Diesel Engine

  • Most powerful: 2018 Mercedes C-Class
  • Torquiest: 2018 Mercedes C-Class
  • Fastest to a ton: 2018 Mercedes C-Class

The C-Class is available with a diesel engine only for now. The Mercedes has come out tops on all accounts in this test, at least in terms of claimed figures. It is the most powerful and quicker than its competition to reach 100kmph from standstill in both the engine configurations.

Features

Standard Equipment

Safety: These are all compact luxury sedans and their standard equipment list is quite comprehensive. Every car in this comparison is loaded with safety equipment like at least four or more airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, ISOFIX anchorages, reversing camera and cruise control. While the C-Class gets adaptive brake lights and high beam assist over the others, it misses out on run-flat tyres which are unique to the 3 Series.

Comfort and convenience: Features like LED headlamps, multi-way electrically adjustable seats with memory setting, two to three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, push start/stop button and rain-sensing wipers come as standard on these sedans.

Technology: A touchscreen infotainment is a segment staple here, complemented by an intimate UI and sweet sounding audio unit.

Prices (Diesel)

Source: cardekho.com

