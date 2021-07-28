Bihar Govt Suspends 2 SPs Among 17 Officials For Failing To Stop Illegal Sand Mining In Bihar

Owing to failure in prevention of illicit sand mining in Bihar, 17 officials, including two superintendents of police have received suspension from the Nitish Kumar government.

General Administration and Home Departments issued a notification earlier which included the names of Aurangabad SP Sudhir Kumar Porika and his Bhojpur counterpart Rakesh Kumar Dubey along with the others who were suspended.

Five other officials – Sunil Kumar Singh, Tanvir Ahmad, Anup Kumar, Pankaj Rawat and Sanjay Kumar – who were posted as deputy SPs or sub-divisional police officers in Bhojpur, Aurangabad and Kaimur districts, have also been suspended.

Besides, three administrative officials – Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Basant Ray – all posted as circle officers in Patna, Aurangabad and Bhojpur districts, have been suspended.

According to official sources, those suspended also include a motor vehicle inspector and six officials of the Geology and Mines Department.

The action followed a report of the Economic Offences Unit of the police regarding sand mining on the banks of Sone River which was being carried out illegally despite a ban imposed in May this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

