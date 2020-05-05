195 Die, 3,900 Test Positive For Coronavirus In India In Last 24 Hours, Sharpest Jump

In the sharpest spike in deaths and positive cases, India has recorded 195 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total casualties due to novel Coronavirus to 1,568.

With 3,900 testing positive for COVID-19, the country's total number of cases has climbed to 46,433, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The massive spike, almost three times the number of deaths and cases when compared to previous 24 hours, comes on a day when the Ministry of Home Affairs had eased restrictions, allowing some shops to open and people to move around.

According to the latest figures released by the government, 12,727 patients in the country have been cured and discharged, or have migrated, as of Tuesday morning. There are 32,138 active cases in the country at the moment.

The death toll reached 31 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 27 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 23 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana six and Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities so far.

Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

More then 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidity, the ministry said on its website.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra (14,541), followed by Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Rajasthan (3,061), Madhya Pradesh (2,942) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

The number of confirmed cases has gone up to 1,650 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,259 in West Bengal.

It has risen to 1,233 in Punjab, 1,085 in Telengana, 726 in Jammu and Kashmir, 651 in Karnataka, 528 in Bihar and 517 in Haryana.

Kerala has reported 500 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 169. A total of 115 people have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand and 102 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases so far, Chhattisgarh 58, Assam 43 and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh have registered 41 cases each so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tripura has registered 29 cases, Meghalaya has reported 12, Puducherry eight and Goa has recorded seven cases so far.

Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)