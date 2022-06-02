Sign Up For A Cycling Tour And Explore India's Stunning Landscapes

The varied geography and landscapes of India makes it every cycling enthusiast's dream. Be it the craggy mountains of Ladakh or the rural villages of Rajasthan, or coffee plantations of South India– a cycling tour through these terraiins will introduce you to an array of cuisines, cultures, and adventures. A popular travel trend, cycling is a great way to kill two birds with one stone. Not only would you be able to ride to places and develop a deeper grasp of the country's topography but also get to squeeze in some exercise while travelling.

Here are some 7 cycling tours that you should sign up for if you want to explore incredible India on wheels.

Meghalaya

Known for its lush green valleys, the state is a paradise of misty mountains and offers a home to the wettest place in India - Mawsynram. Apart from having a great cultural diversity, it has several natural marvels that one should cover on wheels for experiencing this magical journey. The outfit Art of Bicycle Club has curated a six-day package tour that takes you on a sojourn from the rolling meadows of Shillong to the breathtaking gorges of Cherrapunji. This cycling tour package covers the most exemplary places in Meghalaya, giving one a holistic state of mind.

Manali

Nestled deep within the ranges of the Himalayas, Manali is a popular destination for nature lovers, adventurers, college students and working professionals looking forward to taking a break. On the other hand, Leh is a tiny hamlet in the high mountains, where the Buddhist and Hindu cultures fuse into one spiritual ecstasy.

Cyclists crossing Rohtang to get to the Lahaul Spiti valley. Shutterstock

Thrillophilia offers cycling tours in the region with occupancy in tents and other accommodation in Manali and Leh. A cycling trip means passing through lush mountain forests, with vast planes fading into horizons, navigating treacherous passes.

Check them out here.

Udaipur

Rajasthan is a historically significant state of India known for its lakes, palaces, deserts, wildlife, and stunning forts. There are several cycling tours on offer, including those through Kumbalgarh, Jhadol, Devigarh, Aravalis and rural Rajasthan. Perhaps the most popular among beginner cycling enthusiasts is the Udaipur Old City one. It doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket and it is through picturesque territory. The tour begins at Jagdish Chowk, an area known for its old havelis, and weaves its way through the centuries-old Clock Tower Bazar, the spice market of Bada Bazar, the banks of Pichola Lake and culminates at the City Palace complex. Rajasthan Cycling Tours offer this package for just Rs1,500.

Pondicherry

A cycling tour around this Insta-worthy town would be one of the best. Viator offers E-bike tours that stand out among many others in the city. It passes through the Duplex Statue, Mahatma Gandhi Statue, French Wall memorial and the iconic Le Cafe building, going on to the famed Auroville township. Watch our for a detour to one of the oldest paper-making units in the country, and the visit to the house-turned-restaurant of a former French judge. Check here for more information.

Goa

Next time you are in Goa, hop onto a cycle and go on a biking trail along the vast coastline of the Arabian Sea. You can traverse the secluded beaches and dense forests or pedal past quaint villages away from the shacks and restaurants, ride on amidst the ancient heritage churches like the Basilica of Bom Jesus. The Bicycle Trip Goa has curated personalised cycling tours on your slow vacay in Goa and you have plenty of packages to choose from. Check here for more.

Delhi

Take a ride through the historic city's beautiful heart with its many tombs, gardens, and monuments. Four tours are offered by the outfit Delhi by Bike that cover various sectors of the city. They touch upon the city's different historical, cultural, and post-colonial legacies. Take a look here.

Welcoming the dawn on a cycle Shutterstock

Munnar

The meandering hillside roads of Munnar are best savoured on a bicycle ride. Klook will take you on a 4-hour biking trip that will invigorate you with the taste of something new and exciting. While exploring the authentic side of Munnar, away from the madding crowds, you may stop by magnificent tea or coffee estates. Check the tours out here.