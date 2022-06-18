Friends And Family: 5 Quick And Quiet Getaways To Plan For

Alwar

Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi form a convenient road-tripping triangle around Alwar—one of the 16 mahajanapadas, and an underrated collage of Rajputana. If you don’t want to venture into the state’s interiors, Alwar is the microcosm that has it all. Start with an early morning visit to Moosi Maharani ki Chhatri—a cenotaph overlooking a reservoir, ghats and medieval-era homes. Lift the small boulder inside the main building, and wash your face with the cool groundwater below. Locals believe it wards off the evil eye.

Next, head to the City Palace and Museum next door. Done in baby blue and white, its collection houses rare Rajput and Mughal weapons, religious and literary relics, miniature paintings and more.

Alwar’s forts are intriguing—there’s the small hilltop Bala Quila (currently under restoration), the scenic drive up to which is painted in green, white and brown, and the more expansive Bhangarh fort. The latter’s supposedly haunted, so you can’t visit after sunset.

Coffee at the windy Siliserh Lake, which stretches all around a singular viewpoint, and strolls inside the impeccably landscaped Company Bagh, perfectly bookend this trip.

Post the historical circuit, book a safari into Sariska National Park (one hour away). Its grasslands and dry forests turn blazing orange during sunrise and sunset. Drive through groves of dhok and along natural pools to spot tigers, nilgai, boar, crocodiles and hyenas. If cruising in from Alwar, opt for the park’s Sariska gate to dabble in astronomy at the Stargate Observatory. For a more secluded experience, head to the Tehla Gate, and glamp under the stars at Sariska Astroport.

Activity: Walking tours, sunrise safari, stargazing.

Must Eat: Special thali from Prem Pavitra Bhojnalaya. It features dal-baati-churma, roti, papad, and spicy gatte ki sabzi. Paired best with stuffed chillies and kulfi.

Kodagu

Breathtaking low hills, rolling teak and sandalwood forests, roaring waterfalls, and miles of aromatic spice and coffee plantations, Kodagu is a getaway for those in the mood to awaken their senses, and coincidentally, also the largest coffee producer in India. Nick-named the ‘Scotland of India’, this gorgeous town, dotted with villages and hamlets is a rediscovery of the self. Known for its torrential waterfalls, it offers natural wonders as the Lakshmana Tirtha River tumbles in the Iruppu Falls, and the Kaveri River snakes through spice plantations and coffee estates, down green plains and off rocky cliffs into the Abbey Falls, awaiting anyone willing to make the short hike up.

Better known as Coorg, it is also home to the Nagarhole National Park, which hosts over 270 species of birds and animals, and dense forests. Head over to the Nisargadhama river-island to take in elephant sightings and treetop bamboo cottages. If you’re in it for the caffeine kick, a variety of coffee plantations offer tours of their facilities, sometimes through pepper and cardamom fields to present the most scenic views for your coffee tasting. With one of the highest rates of rainfall in the country, Coorg is also a great destination for trekking, angling, whitewater rafting, and other adventure sports.

Activity: Whitewater rafting, angling.

Must Eat: Pandi curry(coorgi pork curry) with akki roti.

Silvassa

Silvassa, former Portuguese colony and the capital city of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, is endowed with nature’s benevolence. Surrounded by the lush Western Ghats, Silvassa is nestled between Maharashtra and Gujarat. Since the land was a Portuguese territory till 1954, traces of their strong influence are evident even today.

The churches, chapels, forts and old quarters scattered all through the town are remnants of Silvassa’s rich history and culture. Our Lady of Piety Church, one of the oldest Portuguese structures here, still stands tall exuding an old-world charm. furthermore, Silvassa also boasts of a rich tribal culture. Located in the heart of the town, the Tribal Museum seeks to preserve the legacy of the indigenous tribes. The artefacts on display include handmade ornaments, household utensils and other ancestral knick-knacks.

The pristine Dudhani Lake is nearly 40 kilometres from Silvassa. Located amidst small hillocks, this waterfront formed by the Madhuban Dam is a hub of aquatic adventures. from kayaking to canoeing, it offers a plethora of watersports. Once you’re done with your dose of culture, indulge in a rustic shopping spree. from thrifty spenders to the shopaholics, Kilvani Road caters to all. Warli paintings, intricately carved wooden smoking pipes, palm-leaf mats and paper bags made using ragi flour are definitely worth the splurge.

Activity: For watersports lovers, Dudhani offers numerous options like jet skiing, kayaking and canoeing.

Must Eat: Ubadiyu, a mixture of vegetables and herbs cooked in an earthen pot.

Dooars

Spread across the eastern Himalayan foothills from West Bengal to Assam, Dooars is the gateway to the kingdom of Bhutan. Traverse through its lush tea estates, meandering mountain streams and varied villages, for an exquisite meeting with natural beauty. Dooars’ endless stretch of untouched forests is intersected by the Teesta and Dhansiri rivers.

Deeply rooted in tea, tourism and timber, the region is served with a network of motorable roads cutting through the dense forests. The valley is also home to a wide range of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, such as Buxa, Jaldapara, Chapramari, Gorumara, and Manas. Segregated into three parts—eastern Dooars, Central Dooars and western Dooars—the region abounds is an ecotourism and birding hub.

Buxa National Park in eastern Dooars offers a great collection of orchids and medicinal plants, while Jaldapara in Central Dooars is home to primaeval forests interspersed with sleepy settlements. The main attraction here is the one-horned rhinoceros. A preferred destination for wilderness explorers, a safari through the emerald green forests of Dooars is a great way to experience nature at its best.

Activity: Tea garden tours, jungle safaris on the way to Jaldapara.

Must Eat: Bamboo shoots, dry fish pickle.

Tharangambadi

Tharangambadi (or, more popularly, Tranquebar) is straight out of a poet’s dream, the ‘land of singing waves’. There is much to draw a weary tourist: a small little town that is best explored on foot, a number of glimmering beaches to relax on and some interesting tales to carry it all forward.

Located in Tamil Nadu, this sleepy town was once a Danish colony, sold to the British in 1845. Much of Tranquebar’s architecture is reflective of this history, emboldened in white and peach hues. A bonus? It’s a bit offbeat, especially when compared to Pondicherry and Goa, making it the perfect getaway.

A trip to the city must start with the Dansborg Fort, which also houses a small museum. The beach-facing fort was, in its prime, the second-largest Danish castle in the world. There are plenty of churches to visit, Zion Church and New Jerusalem Church being the most popular. Head to the Old Danish Cemetery and then to the 700-year-old Sri Masilamani Nathar Temple, which shows a surprising mix of Chinese and Hindu architecture. The Ziegenbalg Museum Complex is a true gem, home not only to the first printing press in India but also to the first printed book, a Bible.

Activity: Boating through Pichavaram Mangrove Forest.

Must Eat: Tharangambadi fish curry at Bungalow on the Beach.