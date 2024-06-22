Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup saw South Africa beat England in St Lucia to make their case stronger for the semi-final qualification. The Netherlands and France shared a point each in their Group D clash at the Leipzig Stadium. Today sees the West Indies going head to head against the United States at the T20 carnival, while Peru face Chile in the Group A clash of the 2024 Copa America. In the European Championships, Georgia take on Czechia, Turkiye meet Portugal and Belgium cross swords with Romania. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Saturday, June 22, 2024 right here