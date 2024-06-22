Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup saw South Africa beat England in St Lucia to make their case stronger for the semi-final qualification. The Netherlands and France shared a point each in their Group D clash at the Leipzig Stadium. Today sees the West Indies going head to head against the United States at the T20 carnival, while Peru face Chile in the Group A clash of the 2024 Copa America. In the European Championships, Georgia take on Czechia, Turkiye meet Portugal and Belgium cross swords with Romania. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Saturday, June 22, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
22 June 2024
22 June 2024
Peru and Columbia in action Julio Cortez/AP

Copa America 2024: Peru 0-0 Chile

The Copa America Group A matchday 1 game between Peru and Chile ends in a hard-fought draw at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States.

Sports News Live Updates, Saturday, June 22

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup saw South Africa beat England in St Lucia to make their case stronger for the semi-final qualification. The Netherlands and France shared a point each in their Group D clash at the Leipzig Stadium. Today sees the West Indies going head to head against the United States at the T20 carnival, while Peru face Chile in the Group A clash of the 2024 Copa America. In the European Championships, Georgia take on Czechia, Turkiye meet Portugal and Belgium cross swords with Romania. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Saturday, June 22, 2024 right here

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Anti-Paper Leak Law Enforced; 185 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
  2. 'Spreading Lies, Misleading': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress For Row Over Appointment Of LS Pro-tem Speaker
  3. Unquiet Flows The Tawi: Back-To-Back Militant Attacks In Jammu Amid Claims Of 'Peace'
  4. ‘INDIA Is With You’: Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To NEET Aspirants
  5. India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review
Entertainment News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  4. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  5. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Roston Chase Leaves USA In Deep Trouble
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024; Peru Face Chile In Texas
  3. Euro 2024, Day 7 Social Round-Up: Yaremchuk's Tears Of Joy, Mbappe's New Look
  4. West Indies Vs United States Toss Update, T20 World Cup: USA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Griezmann Matches Thuram But Goals Finally Dry Up
World News
  1. Israeli Strikes On Tent Camps Near Rafah Kill At Least 25 And Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say
  2. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  3. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  4. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  5. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'