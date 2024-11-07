New Orleans Pelicans 122-131 Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA: Atkinson Celebrates Perfect Start

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said "you have to" enjoy the moment after they continued their perfect start to the NBA season. (More NBA News)
The Cavs won 131-122 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, opening their season 9-0 for the first time in the franchise's 55-year history.
Cleveland had previously recorded an 8-0 start in 1976-77, but they have surpassed that, with Atkinson becoming the first NBA coach to win his first nine games with a new team.
Cleveland got 50 points from reserves, led by Caris LeVert (16 points) and Ty Jerome (11).
"You have to [enjoy it]," said Atkinson. "This season's so long. It's so hard to win in this league. So, when you do have moments like this, you have to celebrate a little.
"Everyone contributes. It's what good teams do. We're in a good place physically. We're in a good place mentally.
"When you win nine in a row, it's not one or two guys; it's the whole roster."
The Cavs were led by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points, while Jarrett Allen added 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to add to their winning record.
They had to rally back from an early 12-point deficit though, and did so in part by shooting 54.2% overall, including 48.6% from 3-point range.
"What I think about is this team and the camaraderie they have, and the chemistry we have going and how connected they are," Atkinson added.
"I've been fortunate to land with a really good group, a group that's been really successful in the past, and I'm happy for them -- and I think they're happy for me in the locker room.
"There's a bond between the head coach and a team. You've got to celebrate those moments, and it's pretty cool."