NBA: Towns Leads Knicks' Fourth-Quarter Rally to Win Game 3 vs Pacers In Pics

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to earn a critical 106-100 win over the Indiana Pacers in Sunday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks outscored Indiana by a 36-20 margin in the fourth quarter to close the gap in the best-of-seven series after the Pacers won Games 1 and 2 in New York. Towns led the comeback by going 6 of 9 from the field and amassing eight of his 15 rebounds in the final period. New York, the East's No. 3 seed, also received 23 points from Jalen Brunson and 16 from OG Anunoby.