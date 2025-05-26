New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and teammates celebrate after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, middle, tries to pass the ball between New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, left, and forward OG Anunoby during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) looks to pass the ball between New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, left, and center Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, left, shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11), center Mitchell Robinson (23), center Karl-Anthony Towns (32), forward Mikal Bridges (25) and teammates celebrate after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.