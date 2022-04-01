IPL 2022: Crowd Capacity Increased For Indian Premier League - Report

There's good news for cricket fans in India. The crowd capacity for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, according to the tournament's ticketing partner BookMyShow, has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The league stage of the 15th edition of world's most popular franchise-base T20 cricket tournament is being played in Maharashtra, with four venues hosting the matches.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues.

"Ticket sales for the next set of matches are live even as the BCCI has announced an increase in stadium occupancy to 50%, which was earlier capped at 25% thereby extending the opportunity for many more fans across India and beyond to experience the IPL action live in the stadia," BookMyShow said in a media release.

It's worth noting that the state government had on Thursday decided to do away with all the COVID restrictions, starting April 2.

The "ticket sales for Phase 2 of the matches on its platform today. Tickets for matches starting with Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Mumbai Indians on April 6th at the MCA Stadium (Pune) until the clash between Delhi Capitals v/s Punjab Kings on April 20th also at the MCA Stadium (Pune) are now live," the release added.

Fans can buy IPL tickets for the league phase on the official IPL website [www.iplt20.com]. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com. Tickets are priced at INR 800 onwards.

The IPL 2022 started on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai with Kolkata Knight Riders beating Chennai Super Kings in the replay of last season's final. Other venues are Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Indian Premier League has become a ten-team tournament with the addition of Ahmedabad and Lucknow-based franchises -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

The 2020 edition of IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates as India reeled under the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition started in India but moved to the UAE after 29 matches following suspension due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in bio bubbles.