Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Crowd Capacity Increased For Indian Premier League - Report

The league stage of IPL 2022 is being played in Maharashtra. The state government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues.

IPL 2022: Crowd Capacity Increased For Indian Premier League - Report
Chennai Super Kings fans cheer during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics/IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 6:23 pm

There's good news for cricket fans in India. The crowd capacity for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, according to the tournament's ticketing partner BookMyShow, has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

Points Table | Schedule | Cricket News

The league stage of the 15th edition of world's most popular franchise-base T20 cricket tournament is being played in Maharashtra, with four venues hosting the matches.

Related stories

IPL 2022: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Admits Bowling Woes After LSG Loss

Chennai Super Kings Suffer 2nd Straight Defeat In IPL 2022 – Is Deepak Chahar's Absence Hurting CSK?

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues. 

"Ticket sales for the next set of matches are live even as the BCCI has announced an increase in stadium occupancy to 50%, which was earlier capped at 25% thereby extending the opportunity for many more fans across India and beyond to experience the IPL action live in the stadia," BookMyShow said in a media release.

It's worth noting that the state government had on Thursday decided to do away with all the COVID restrictions, starting April 2.

The "ticket sales for Phase 2 of the matches on its platform today. Tickets for matches starting with Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Mumbai Indians on April 6th at the MCA Stadium (Pune) until the clash between Delhi Capitals v/s Punjab Kings on April 20th also at the MCA Stadium (Pune) are now live," the release added.

Fans can buy IPL tickets for the league phase on the official IPL website [www.iplt20.com]. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com. Tickets are priced at INR 800 onwards.

The IPL 2022 started on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai with Kolkata Knight Riders beating Chennai Super Kings in the replay of last season's final. Other venues are Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Indian Premier League has become a ten-team tournament with the addition of Ahmedabad and Lucknow-based franchises -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

The 2020 edition of IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates as India reeled under the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition started in India but moved to the UAE after 29 matches following suspension due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in bio bubbles.

Tags

Sports IPL
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates