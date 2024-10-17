Sports

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the rain-truncated opening Test on Thursday. India made two changes with Sarfaraz Khan replacing an injured Shubman Gill, who was not "100 per cent" according to the skipper, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing seamer Akash Deep as a third spinner. The first day’s play was washed out due to persistent rain. India and New Zealand will play two more Tests, at Pune from October 24-28 and at Mumbai from November 1-5.