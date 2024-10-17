India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli walk into the field on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and New Zealand's captain Tom Latham walk into the field on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Umpire Paul Reiffel points skywards as players wait for the play to start on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.