Football

Newcastle Vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Newcastle bounced back by beating Arsenal (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-1) to enter the international break eighth in the table, one point adrift of third-placed Chelsea

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Newcastle Vs West Ham preview
Sean Longstaff in action during Newcastle United's win at Nottingham Forest
info_icon

Sean Longstaff says Eddie Howe's trust is allowing him to play his best football as Newcastle United go in search of a third straight Premier League win against West Ham on Monday. (More Football News)

After a difficult period, Newcastle bounced back by beating Arsenal (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-1) to enter the international break eighth in the table, one point adrift of third-placed Chelsea.

Longstaff returned to Newcastle's starting lineup for those matches after temporarily losing his place in their midfield, with Joelinton being pushed into the frontline.

"The midfield group is really strong," Longstaff told BBC Radio Newcastle. "When you look around it's all internationals. It's just about trying to bring my strengths to the team.

Guimaraes was reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester City - null
Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle Amid Man City And Guardiola Interest

BY Stats Perform

"I know the manager trusts me which is the biggest thing. No matter what anyone ever says, the fact he trusts me gives me the most confidence."

Longstaff then continued: "The season we qualified for the Champions League, I tried to enjoy it as much as possible.

"Then, last year there was games every three days and with lads being injured, I think the burden of trying to win every game can mean the enjoyment leaves a little bit. I'm just trying to enjoy the games as much as I can and hopefully being a bit freer will help."

Opponents West Ham, meanwhile, are just five points clear of the relegation zone after signing off for the international break with a goalless draw against Everton, a result that followed on from a crushing 3-0 defeat at Forest.

The Hammers' underwhelming start to the campaign has seen Julen Lopetegui's position questioned mere months after he took the reins, and he is demanding a complete performance next time out.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the Everton game, Lopetegui said: "We had more chances than them. In the second half, we had more clear chances to win the game.

"The first half was a gift for them. We lost 45 minutes. In the second half we did better, we were aggressive and had chances to win.

"The matches aren't about 45 minutes. They are 90 minutes and stoppage time. That's why I'm not happy, for sure. I think we can, and have to, do better."

PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Newcastle United – Harvey Barnes

Only against Aston Villa (nine) has Barnes been directly involved in more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (eight – six goals, two assists). 

He has either scored or assisted in each of his last four against the Hammers (four goals, one assist), finding the net in each of the last three.

info_icon

West Ham – Michail Antonio 

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham were not convincing against Everton - null
West Ham 0-0 Everton, Premier League: Lopetegui Says He Always Works Under Pressure

BY Stats Perform

Only Wolves frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen (16) has made more hold-ups while retaining possession in the Premier League this season than West Ham striker Antonio (15). 

Antonio is retaining possession with 71% of his hold-ups in the competition this term (15/21), the highest ratio of any player to attempt 10 or more. Lopetegui's side are likely to spend plenty of time under pressure on Monday, but he could provide them with an outlet.

MATCH PREDICTION – NEWCASTLE UNITED WIN

Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games and are looking to win three in a row for the first time since September 2023 – this is the sixth occasion since then that they have won twice in a row in the league.

They have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against West Ham (five wins, four draws) and are unbeaten in all five against the Hammers under Howe (two wins, three draws). They triumphed 4-3 when the sides last met at St James' Park in March.

info_icon

West Ham, meanwhile, have kept just two clean sheets in their last 28 Premier League away games, conceding 66 goals (2.4 per game). 

Indeed, in 2024, they have conceded more away goals in the top-flight (35) than any side.

Lopetegui's men have also failed to score in their last two league games, as many as in their previous 14 beforehand. Only five teams have a worse difference between their expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA) figures than West Ham (-2.97) this term.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Newcastle United – 58.9%

West Ham – 19.7%

Draw – 21.4%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Join Indian Team On This Date; Set To Play Second Test
  2. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  4. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
  5. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
  2. Newcastle Vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Chelsea Team News: Enzo Maresca Confirms Reece James Will Miss Leicester Clash With Hamstring Injury
  4. Neymar Wanted To 'Give Up' After Suffering ACL Injury
  5. I-League Clubs Urge AIFF To Delay Tournament Over Unresolved Broadcast Issues
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  3. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
  2. Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP
  3. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  4. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  5. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  2. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%