Football

Manchester City Vs Tottenham, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players

Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side, who have won four successive Premier League titles, have lost their last four matches in all competitions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Manchester City Vs Tottenham, Premier League
Pep Guardiola's Man City are on a bad run
info_icon

Manchester City are in uncharted territory ahead of Tottenham visiting the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side, who have won four successive Premier League titles, have lost their last four matches in all competitions.

It is the first time in Guardiola's managerial career that he has lost four straight games in all competitions, while it is the first time City have lost that many in a row since 2006, when they lost six on the bounce under Stuart Pearce.

A 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Tottenham at the end of October started City's poor form, and defeats to Bournemouth, Sporting CP and Brighton followed.

With Liverpool continuing their fine form under Arne Slot, City head into the weekend five points behind the Reds. 

Though with Liverpool not in action until Sunday, City can put the pressure back on by seeing off a Spurs team that lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town at home before the international break.

Here, we preview the clash using the best Opta data.

What's expected?

City have won just three of their last 10 Premier League games against Tottenham (D2 L5) and are looking to win consecutive league meetings with them for the first time since April 2019.

Yet despite that indifferent form against Spurs, City are still made the big favourites by Opta's supercomputer, which ranks their chances of victory at 59.5%.

Spurs' win probability comes in at 20.2%, while the draw is at 20.3%.

info_icon

City's form has seen them drop off when it comes to the Opta supercomputer's forecast for the season, with Liverpool now the favourites to win the title (60.2%).

This match should promise goals, though.

Tottenham have scored at least twice in each of their last three Premier League away games against City, winning 3-2 in 2021-22, losing 4-2 in 2022-23 and drawing 3-3 last season. No team has ever scored multiple goals in four consecutive Premier League visits to the Etihad.

Under Guardiola (since 2016-17), City have lost more Premier League games (six) and conceded more Premier League goals (22) against Tottenham than they have against any other opponent.

Saturday's clash also sees two of the league's top three scoring teams this season go head-to-head. Spurs (23) have netted the most goals in the top tier, with City (22) joint-second alongside Brentford.

City have registered the highest xG (22.3), with Ange Postecoglou's team recording the second highest (21.7). These teams have had 401 shots between them across 22 matches this season, so expect entertainment.

info_icon

Classic City, or is there something wrong?

There has been a tendency for City to take a while to get going in recent years, but they have never looked so short of form as they do now at this stage of a season.

Guardiola is on the longest losing run of his entire managerial career. Though they are the only team to have scored in every Premier League game so far this season, City have lost their last two (1-2 vs Bournemouth and Brighton). They last lost three in a row in the competition in February/March 2016, a run which included a home defeat to Tottenham.

City have already dropped seven points from winning positions this term, while they only dropped 10 from such positions across the entirety of last season.

They have gained a league-leading 13 points from losing positions, though that shows they are falling behind much more often than Guardiola would like.

The loss of Rodri to a season-ending knee injury has not helped, and City may have to dip into the market in January in search of a replacement.

Since the start of last season, City have played 13 league games without Rodri, and they have lost five of them. Their win rate without the Spaniard in the side in that time is 53.8%, while with him in the team it rises to 77.8%. 

With Liverpool facing Southampton, City know they need to get back on track quickly, or they might simply have too big of a gap to bridge.

Rodrigo Bentancur in action in the Premier League. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur Banned For Seven Games - Here's Why

BY Associated Press

Road rage

Spurs have won just two of their last 11 Premier League away games (D2 L7), winning just once in five on the road this term. Since the start of this spell in March, no side have lost more Premier League away games than Tottenham (seven).

Postecoglou will not be changing his approach for this game, though. Spurs look to get forward at any opportunity, and the statistics back this up.

As a team, Tottenham have made more off-the-ball runs into the box than any other side in the Premier League this season (612), with Dominic Solanke having the most among players (138).

Spurs have also had the most shots inside the box of any Premier League side this term (134).

Tottenham have played more passes/crosses into the opposition box than any other side in the Premier League this season (429). There are 10 players in the division to have made 70+, with Spurs having three of those (Pedro Porro 96, James Maddison 77, Dejan Kulusevski 72).

info_icon

Postecoglou promised Spurs fans a trophy this season, and their defeat of City in the EFL Cup was a big scalp, but in the league they have lost three of their last six games and are in 10th, though they are only three points off the top six.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - null
Manchester City Will Benefit Sooner From Resolving Pep Guardiola Contract, Says Danny Mills

BY Stats Perform

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Haaland netted a hat-trick for Norway this week, taking his tally for the season to 22 for club and country. 

He returned to scoring form in the Premier League against Brighton, though City could not hold on for the win. While he may not have always shown his best level, Haaland is still betting at a remarkable rate of 1.1 goals per 90 minutes in the top flight this season.

Tottenham - Dejan Kulusevski

No player has created more chances either overall (30) or from open play (25) in the Premier League this season than Kulusevski.

His pace and skill on the counter could be a real asset against City's high line.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Serie A Club Genoa Appoint Patrick Vieira As New Head Coach
  2. Manchester City Vs Tottenham, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  3. Manchester City Will Benefit Sooner From Resolving Pep Guardiola Contract, Says Danny Mills
  4. Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries
  5. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  5. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China Final Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND Hold 1-0 Lead After 3rd Quarter
  2. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  5. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 61% Voter Turnout In Phase 2 Till 3 PM
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 58.22% Till 5 PM; Gadchiroli Records Highest Turnout
  3. Can Hemant Soren Come Through For Jharkhand's Muslim Population?
  4. Badal-led Akali Dal Faces A New Challenge: Accusation Of Religious Misconduct
  5. Bibek Debroy: Beyond Deadlines
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  2. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  3. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  4. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  5. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
World News
  1. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  2. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
  3. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
  4. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  5. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 58.22% Till 5 PM; Gadchiroli Records Highest Turnout
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 61% Voter Turnout In Phase 2 Till 3 PM
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood