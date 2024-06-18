T20 World Cup 2024: Who Recorded The Most Number Of Wins, Losses, Runs, Wickets & More- Key Stats After Group Stage Concluded

Rohit Sharma's Men In Blue are in action in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup as the group phase of the marquee tournament concluded match 40 between West Indies and Afghanistan on June 18, Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Top eight teams from all the four groups (A,B,C and D) are bifurcated in to two - Group 1 and Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. India, USA, Australia, West Indies, England, Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh are the eight sides that have qualified for the Super 8s.
Co-hosts USA will take on the Proteas in the first game of the Super 8 stage on June 19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of the Super 8 stage, here are the key stats from the Group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:
- Most Wins: Australia, West Indies and South Africa recorded four victories. India's final group game against Canada was a washout and thus missed out on four victories in a row.
- Most Defeats: Minnows Oman and Papua New Guinea recorded 4 defeats in this tournament.
- Group Toppers: India (Group A), Australia (Group B), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) topped their groups, respectively.
- Highest Total: West Indies' 218/5 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet on June 18, Tuesday was the highest score in the group stage.
- Lowest Total: Uganda's 39 all out in 12 overs against West Indies in Guyana on June 8.
- Biggest Win (by runs): West Indies defeat of Uganda by 134 runs in Guyana on June 8 was the biggest win (by runs).
- Biggest Win (by wickets): Australia beat Namibia by 9 wickets in North Sound on June 11, and New Zealand's victory over Uganda by 9 wickets in Tarouba on June 14.
- Most Runs: Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 167 runs in four matches and remained the highest-scorer of the group stage at the T20 World Cup.
- Highest Score: Nicholas Pooran's blistering 98 off 53 balls for West Indies against Afghanistan in Gros Islet on June 18 was the highest individual score by a batter.
- Highest Average: Aaron Jones of USA amassed the highest average of 141.00.
- Most Wickets: Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped 12 wickets in four matches to take the honours. Interestingly, his figures of 5/9 against Uganda in Guyana on June 3 also remains the best bowling figures of the tournament.
- Most Dismissals: India's Rishabh Pant registered 7 dismissals in three matches, most by any wicketkeeper in the tournament.