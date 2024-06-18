Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Recorded The Most Number Of Wins, Losses, Runs, Wickets & More- Key Stats After Group Stage Concluded

Ahead of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, here are the key stats from the group stages that have really caught the eye

Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup warmup match, BCCI photo
India's Rishabh Pant registered 7 dismissals in the T20 World Cup. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Rohit Sharma's Men In Blue are in action in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup as the group phase of the marquee tournament concluded match 40 between West Indies and Afghanistan on June 18, Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Top eight teams from all the four groups (A,B,C and D) are bifurcated in to two - Group 1 and Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. India, USA, Australia, West Indies, England, Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh are the eight sides that have qualified for the Super 8s.

Co-hosts USA will take on the Proteas in the first game of the Super 8 stage on June 19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of the Super 8 stage, here are the key stats from the Group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

- Most Wins: Australia, West Indies and South Africa recorded four victories. India's final group game against Canada was a washout and thus missed out on four victories in a row.

- Most Defeats: Minnows Oman and Papua New Guinea recorded 4 defeats in this tournament.

- Group Toppers: India (Group A), Australia (Group B), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) topped their groups, respectively.

- Highest Total: West Indies' 218/5 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet on June 18, Tuesday was the highest score in the group stage.

- Lowest Total: Uganda's 39 all out in 12 overs against West Indies in Guyana on June 8.

- Biggest Win (by runs): West Indies defeat of Uganda by 134 runs in Guyana on June 8 was the biggest win (by runs).

New Zealand ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Papua New Guinea. - null
NZ Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Ferguson Makes History As New Zealand End Campaign - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

- Biggest Win (by wickets): Australia beat Namibia by 9 wickets in North Sound on June 11, and New Zealand's victory over Uganda by 9 wickets in Tarouba on June 14.

- Most Runs: Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 167 runs in four matches and remained the highest-scorer of the group stage at the T20 World Cup.

- Highest Score: Nicholas Pooran's blistering 98 off 53 balls for West Indies against Afghanistan in Gros Islet on June 18 was the highest individual score by a batter.

- Highest Average: Aaron Jones of USA amassed the highest average of 141.00.

- Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Aaron Jones (USA) hit 13 sixes each.

- Most Wickets: Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped 12 wickets in four matches to take the honours. Interestingly, his figures of 5/9 against Uganda in Guyana on June 3 also remains the best bowling figures of the tournament.

- Most Dismissals: India's Rishabh Pant registered 7 dismissals in three matches, most by any wicketkeeper in the tournament.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Why Did You Do This To Me?': Man Kills Ex With Spanner On Crowded Road Over Suspicion Of New Relationship
  2. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  3. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  4. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
  5. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  2. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  3. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  4. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  5. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
Sports News
  1. United States Vs South Africa, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: USA Aim To Upset RSA In Knockout Opener
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Recorded The Most Number Of Wins, Losses, Runs, Wickets & More- Key Stats After Group Stage Concluded
  3. Boston Celtics' NBA Title Win Will Be Remembered For The Rest Of My Life, Says Jayson Tatum
  4. EPL 2024-25 Fixtures: Mckenna Relishes 'Amazing Start' With Ipswich To Face Liverpool
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions