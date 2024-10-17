Cricket

Nepal Vs United States 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs USA Match

Check out when and where you can watch the Nepal vs United States 1st T20I

Nepal cricket team.
Nepal's tour of United States is set to kick off with the three-match T20I series between the two sides. Both teams will be looking to have a good time in the series before the two sides play a few ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches as well. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Paudel will be leading Nepal while the United States will be captained by their wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel. Both the teams had a decent T20 World Cup campaign. The United States managed to go into the Super 8 stage and cofirm their qualification for the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. United States managed to pull off an upset against Pakistan and also threatened do the same against India and South Africa, the two finalists of the tournament.

Even though Nepal could not post a single win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, they almost pulled off a major upset. The Rhinos were in a comfortable position to beat South Africa, the eventual finalists, before losing the game by a solitary run.

The two sides will be expecting a tough outing in the T20I series.

USA squad: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Ali Khan, Nosthusha Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel(Captain), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kamal Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Sompal Kami

Nepal Vs United States 1st T20I Live Streaming

When and where is the Nepal vs United States 1st T20I?

The Nepal vs United States 1st T20I takes place on October 18 from 5:30am IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

How to watch the Nepal vs United States 1st T20I?

Fans can stream the Nepal vs United States 1st T20I live on FanCode app and website. The series will not be aired live on Indian television.

