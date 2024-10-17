Nepal Vs United States 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs USA Match

Rohit Paudel will be leading Nepal while the United States will be captained by their wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel. Both the teams had a decent T20 World Cup campaign. The United States managed to go into the Super 8 stage and cofirm their qualification for the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. United States managed to pull off an upset against Pakistan and also threatened do the same against India and South Africa, the two finalists of the tournament.