Student union elections across Odisha higher education campuses began under heavy security cover.
Campus voting resumed after an eight-year gap following state government approval.
Strict surveillance and police deployment were put in place to maintain discipline and prevent outsider interference.
Polling for students' union elections in various state-run colleges and universities in Odisha began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
Voting started at 8 am and will continue till 2 pm.The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place later in the day, the officials said.
The elections are being held at 346 colleges and 13 universities. Altogether 6,891 candidates are in the fray, according to data released by the Higher Education Department.
More than 6,530 candidates are contesting various posts in the students’ unions in 346 colleges, and 358 candidates are in the fray for positions on the students' councils of 13 universities.
The students' union elections are being held in the Odisha colleges and universities after a gap of eight years. The polls were previously cancelled due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students at Utkal University, RD Women’s University and several other educational institutes were seen gathering on campuses to cast their votes.
At RD Women’s University, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal supporters welcomed students by distributing red roses and 'prasad' of Lord Jagannath. Other student unions objected to the move.
“Distribution of 'mahaprasad' to students before they enter the campus for voting is not acceptable,” said a student of the university.
However, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) president Ipsita Sahoo, who was present at the entrance gate, said, “We distribute 'mahaprasad' to encourage students to cast their votes according to their conscience.”
Police personnel were deployed at the institutes and polling booths to ensure that the voting process was completed smoothly.
After checking identity cards, students were allowed to enter the campus, said a police officer deployed at Utkal University.
“I have cast my vote… I hope that my candidate will win the election,” said a student at the university.
According to official data, 1,597 college representatives have been elected unopposed and 42 representatives in universities.