Home National

Nation Will Be Independent In Agro-Forestry: Union Minister

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 5:56 pm

Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday expressed hope that the new vision and innovation of the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree-breeding here would help the country achieve independence in agro-forestry.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an interactive meeting with scientists of the institute, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision was that the government focuses on agro-forestry.

He said the institute was dedicated to genetology and tree- breeding, he said.

To a query on the initiative taken by the government on the recent natural calamities like in Uttarakhand, he said, "We are taking care about it and we will discuss it later."           

Earlier, he visited the vegetation propaganda complex, molecular genetic lab, genetic transformatiaon lab, tissue culture lab and tribal centre on the institute premises.

He interacted with the scientists and officers, and reviewed the work. Also, he went through the presentation highlighting the achievements of the institute.

-With PTI Input

