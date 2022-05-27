Nation Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru, The 'Architect Of Modern India' On Death Anniversary

The Congress and other political leaders of the country on Friday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

Nehru was elected as the first prime minister of independent India. He held the office between August 1947 and May 1964.

Being born to a family of Kashmiri Brahmans who were well-known for their administrative aptitude, political expertise was instilled in Nehru since a very young age. He grew interest in Indian politics while he was studying abroad.

His close association with the Indian National Congress began in 1919 when India witnessed a the sudden wave of nationalist activities and governmental repression.

Jawaharlal Nehru was also one of the most prominent leaders of India's movement for independence on 1930's and 40's.

He passed away on May 27, 1964.

Today, on his 58th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Friday.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered floral tributes to Nehru on his 58th death anniversary at Shanti Vana here.

In a tweet, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Fifty-eight years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our nation are as relevant as they have ever been."

58 years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been.



"May the values of this immortal son of India always guide our actions and conscience," he said.

The Congress, in its official Twitter handle, hailed Nehru as a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India, a statesman, a visionary, a patriot, and a "true son of Bharat Mata".

A brave freedom fighter,

the architect of modern India,

a statesman, a visionary, a patriot,

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was a true son of Bharat Mata.



"A billion salutes and billion tributes to our first prime minister on his death anniversary," the party tweeted.

Several senior Congress leaders such as general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel also paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary.

आधुनिक स्वतंत्र भारत के निर्माता, भारत को वैज्ञानिक, आर्थिक, औद्योगिक और विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में आगे ले जाने वाले,



