MNNIT Scientists Generate Electricity From Dirty Water: Report

Scientists of the biotechnology department of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) have been successful in generating electricity from dirty water found in drains in the lab.
Reportedly, a patent for 10 years has been given to the institute from the Government of India for this work.
This research will have far reaching impact as it will prove to be a boon, especially for the polluted water coming out from factories, which is not only adversely affecting the rivers and the environment but is also causing many diseases, the report said.
This work has been the result of tireless effort of the lab of Radharani, the assistant professor of the department of biotechnology, MNNIT, TOI reported.
She had received an important project from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) for this, on which she has achieved success by working with her team.
She said that under this project, ‘Microbial Fuel Cell’ was prepared in the lab of the department. The mobile phone was charged as an experiment with the electricity generated.