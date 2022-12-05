Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MCD Elections Exit Polls Predict AAP's Sweeping Victory, BJP A Distant Second

Home National

MCD Elections Exit Polls Predict AAP's Sweeping Victory, BJP A Distant Second

Exit polls for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have predicted a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP and party chief Arvind Kejriwal were counting on MCD elections victory to cement their hold over Delhi politics and raise their portfolio to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi in 2024 general elections.

AAP public meeting for MCD elections
AAP public meeting for MCD elections Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 6:52 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a landslide winner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi exit polls (MCD exit polls) conducted by India Today-Axis My India and Times Now.

MCD exit polls show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands a distant second in MCD elections and the Congress could be reduced to single digits.

AAP and party chief Arvind Kejriwal were counting on MCD elections victory to cement their hold over Delhi politics and raise their portfolio to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi in 2024 general elections.

India Today-Axis My India MCD exit polls

Of the 250 MCD wards, Kejriwal-led AAP is predicted to win 149-171 seats, according to India-Today Axis My India MCD exit poll. 

The BJP is predicted to be a distant second with 69-91 seats, whereas the Congress has been driven to margins, predicted to secure fewer seats than even the Independents. 

The Congress is predicted to win three to seven seats whereas 'Others', which include Independents, are expected to secure five to nine seats. 

Delhi voted in MCD elections on Sunday. It was a direct contest between AAP and BJP and the BJP had deployed its who's who into the campaigning, ranging from top Delhi BJP leaders to BJP-ruled states' chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and Union ministers. Yet the exit poll shows the BJP fell very much short of the desired numbers. 

Times Now MCD exit polls

Times Now exit polls predict similar MCD elections results for AAP, predicting it will win 146-156 MCD seats.

Related stories

MCD Elections: Delhi Records 50% Voter Turnout In MCD Polls Amid Complaints Of Names Missing In Voter List

MCD Elections: Parties Conclude MCD Polls Campaign, Delhi All Set For Civic Body Polls

MCD Elections 2022: Delhi Should Vote On Local Issues, Not On National Agenda Of Any Party

The BJP is expected to win 84-94 seats and the Congress is likely to be reduced to 6-10 seats. The others are predicted to win up to four MCD seats. 

Boost to AAP, setback for BJP

The counting of votes will take place on Wednesday. If the final results are in accordance with the exit polls, it would be an embarrassment for the BJP, which had long ruled Delhi's civic bodies. In the previous Delhi civic bodies elections in 2017, the BJP won 181 of 270 wards.

Moreover, the MCD elections drubbing would be a setback to the BJP which was counting on winning the MCD to exert further pressure on the AAP, which is working towards becoming a direct challenger to BJP and Modi.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted the AAP's vote share as 43 per cent, the BJP's at 35 per cent, and that of Congress at 10 per cent.

Tags

National
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud