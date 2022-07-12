Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand Will Become Leading State If Centre's Support Continues: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand will turn into a leading state soon in the next five to seven years if we get continuous support from the Centre, Hemant Soren said.

undefined
Jharkhand Will Become Leading State If Centre's Support Continues: Hemant Soren

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 6:43 pm

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday that Jharkhand would be one of the leading states in the next five to seven years if support from the Union government continued. In a veiled attack at the same time, Soren, often critical of the NDA government for not paying a huge sum of Rs 1.36 lakh crore for coal and others, reminded that the state's contribution should not be forgotten.

"We have seen that the labourers who construct a building are often forgotten," he said at the inauguration of Deoghar airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Jharkhand has been contributing to nation building for years through its minerals, including coal and iron," Soren said.

Related stories

Probe Against Hemant Soren: No Interim Order From SC On Jharkhand Govt Appeal Challenging High Court Order

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Forms High-Level Panel To Probe Ranchi Violence

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Condoles The Death Of CDS Bipin Rawat

The chief minister expressed hope that the airport would contribute to the state's development as he thanked over 300 families who have given their land for the project. Soren hoped the air routes and airports that have been promised by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is accompanying Modi, would be fulfilled soon.

"Jharkhand will turn into a leading state soon in the next five to seven years if we get continuous support from the Centre," Soren said. Scindia announced at the event that Jharkhand was set to get three more airports and 14 new air routes would be made available in the state to increase connectivity. Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 16,800 crore. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jharkhand Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren BJP-led Union Government NDA Government Deoghar Airport Prime Minister Narendra Modi Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG