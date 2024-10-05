National

In Pictures: Voting Underway In Haryana's 90 Assembly Seats

The fate of over a thousand candidates from various political parties is set to be decided as polling is underway in 90 assembly seats across districts of Haryana on Saturday. Over 2 crore voters are eligible to vote this time. A total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results will be declared on October 8.

Haryana Assembly elections: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes in Nuh district | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Ghasera village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh district.

2/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Paris Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and her family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote
Haryana Assembly elections: Paris Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and her family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Paris Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and her family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Jhajjar.

3/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Rashika Gupta, who came from Boston to cast her vote, in Kaithal
Haryana Assembly elections: Rashika Gupta, who came from Boston to cast her vote, in Kaithal | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rashika Gupta, who came from Boston to cast her vote, shows her finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.

4/14
Haryana Assembly elections: First time voters take a selfie in Kaithal
Haryana Assembly elections: First time voters take a selfie in Kaithal | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

First time voters take a selfie at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.

5/14
Haryana Assembly elections: 92-year old Banarsi Das being assisted by his family members in Kaithal
Haryana Assembly elections: 92-year old Banarsi Das being assisted by his family members in Kaithal | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

92-year old Banarsi Das being assisted by his family members as they arrive to cast their votes at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.

6/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink
Haryana Assembly elections: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station for Assembly elections, in Sirsa, Haryana.

7/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Haryana CM and BJPs candidate from Ladwa assembly seat Nayab Singh Saini shows his inked finger after casting his vote
Haryana Assembly elections: Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat Nayab Singh Saini shows his inked finger after casting his vote | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat Nayab Singh Saini shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Ambala.

8/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat shows her inked finger after casting her vote
Haryana Assembly elections: Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat shows her inked finger after casting her vote | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Charkhi Dadri.

9/14
Haryana Assembly elections: BJP candidate Rajesh Nagar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes
Haryana Assembly elections: BJP candidate Rajesh Nagar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP candidate Rajesh Nagar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes for Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad.

10/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Security personnel guard as people queue up at a polling station in Nuh
Haryana Assembly elections: Security personnel guard as people queue up at a polling station in Nuh | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel guard as people queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh district.

11/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress leader Kumari Selja shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress leader Kumari Selja shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress leader Kumari Selja shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar.

12/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Ghasera village
Haryana Assembly elections: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Ghasera village | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Ghasera village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh district.

13/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and her family member show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and her family member show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and her family member show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district.

14/14
Haryana Assembly elections: Voters leave a polling station after casting their votes in Charkhi Dadri district
Haryana Assembly elections: Voters leave a polling station after casting their votes in Charkhi Dadri district | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Voters leave a polling station after casting their votes at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Handed 58-Run Thrashing By New Zealand In Women's T20 World Cup - In Pics
  5. Denmark Vs Jersey Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  2. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
  3. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  4. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  5. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  2. As Haryana Goes To Polls, Will The Caste Lines Impact Results?
  3. SC Declines To Intervene In Demolitions Near Somnath Temple
  4. PM Inaugurates Banjara Museum In Maharashtra, Will Launch Mumbai's First Underground Metro Line
  5. Accused Confesses To Killing Dalit Family, Police Claim 'Illicit Relationship'| What Happened In UP's Amethi
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  2. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'