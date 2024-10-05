National

In Pictures: Voting Underway In Haryana's 90 Assembly Seats

The fate of over a thousand candidates from various political parties is set to be decided as polling is underway in 90 assembly seats across districts of Haryana on Saturday. Over 2 crore voters are eligible to vote this time. A total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results will be declared on October 8.