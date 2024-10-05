In Pictures: Voting Underway In Haryana's 90 Assembly Seats

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Ghasera village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh district.
Paris Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and her family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Jhajjar.
Rashika Gupta, who came from Boston to cast her vote, shows her finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.
First time voters take a selfie at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.
92-year old Banarsi Das being assisted by his family members as they arrive to cast their votes at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station for Assembly elections, in Sirsa, Haryana.
Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat Nayab Singh Saini shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Ambala.
Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Charkhi Dadri.
BJP candidate Rajesh Nagar and his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes for Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad.
Security personnel guard as people queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh district.
Congress leader Kumari Selja shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar.
Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and her family member show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district.
Voters leave a polling station after casting their votes at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district.