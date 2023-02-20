Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Himachal CM Sukhu Inaugurates Rs 3 Crore Crime Response Centre In Mandi

The system has been integrated with the Intelligent Traffic Management System set up in Sundernagar. In the future, Vyomnetra will also be linked with surveillance and other technology through drones.

Himacha CM Sukhu at 138th Foundation Day function
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:48 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated a surveillance and crime response centre in Mandi that will help expedite response times and improve monitoring in the town.

Built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the Integrated Surveillance and Crime Response Centre -- 'Vyomnetra' -- has been established at Old Police Lines in Mandi. Ther high-tech system will monitor entry and exit points through 250 cameras installed in the town. The system will help keep vigil and control crime, Sukhu said. 

The system has been integrated with the Intelligent Traffic Management System set up in Sundernagar. In the future, Vyomnetra will also be linked with surveillance and other technology through drones.

This control post will help streamline traffic and will be of great help during mishaps or disasters, facilitating quick response. The system will help to immediately respond to emergencies and also provide an effective mechanism for reducing the scope for ad-hoc measures, the chief minister added.

Himachal CM Sukhu Inaugurates Crime Response Centre Mandi Intelligent Traffic Management System Drones Surveillance
