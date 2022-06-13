Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Delhi Experiences Hottest Summer since 2012

In its 25 days of summer, Delhi has experienced extreme temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and above, which is believed to be the highest since 2012.

NCR heatwave PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:48 am

The national capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 25 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above for 30 days. The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data showed.


The capital saw six such days last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were recorded. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 16 days in 2019, 19 days in 2018, 15 days each in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014, and 17 days in 2013.


Summer had arrived early in India this year, as brutal heatwaves scorched parts of the country in March and April amid scanty rains and feeble western disturbances. Delhi recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places. The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds. 

