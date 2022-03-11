Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Covid-19: Daily Cases Fall To 129 In TN

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 354 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,11,899 leaving 1,676 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 1:32 pm

Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 129 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 34,51,598 while two more fatalities took the toll to 38,023. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 354 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,11,899 leaving 1,676 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Among districts, Chennai added 44 new coronavirus infections followed by Coimbatore 15, Chengalpet 13, while the remaining was spread across other districts. The State capital also leads with 7,50,612 infections overall.

Ten districts reported nil new cases while Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai continued to report zero active infections, each. A total of 42,026 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.48 crore.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 20 counsellors offered counselling to 1,416 students who returned from Ukraine at the counselling centre set up by the government on Wednesday. "On Wednesday alone, 753 students were contacted of which 203 were students pursuing medical education...," he told reporters.

WIth PTI Inputs

