Assam Logs 2 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

Assam reported two new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday, taking the tally to 7,24,161, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The death toll remained unchanged at 6,639 as no fresh fatalities were reported due to the infection.

The state has been recording fresh infections in single digit since March 2. The two new cases from Kamrup Metropolitan district were detected from 657 sample tests done during the day, with the positivity rate at 0.30 per cent.

The number of sample tests conducted on Sunday was much lower than 2,350 the previous day. The death rate now stands at 0.92 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons also stood at 1,347.

Altogether 14 people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 7,16,098 with a recovery rate of 98.89 per cent. The number of active cases now is 77, a decrease from 89 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far has increased to 4.34 crore, the bulletin said.

