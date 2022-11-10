Speaking of the high-voltage drama that a cricket match between the two neighbours ensues, Suresh Menon tells how sports rivalry is not confined to the Asian archrivals alone. It is rather our version of the England–Australia and Australia–New Zealand rivalries, except that they are not kept alive by politicians and media for political and commercial gains

Few can understand his journey from a high-profile cricketer, known as much for his colourful life, to a right-wing politician

More than the display of jingoism and chauvinism, sports is about the weak taking on the mighty and humbling them

Giving an illustrious example of Dattu Bhokanal, a onion grower who clocked the fastest 15th as a single-scull rower in the world at 2016 Rio Olympics, Dilip D’Souza tells how passion drives all sports and keeps nation on an edge, always

In the times of social media and TV channels, which whip up emotions that are more often than not toxic and come camouflaged as nationalism, a big game between India and Pakistan relationship always brings an edge and pressure, says Anand Vasu

India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final today. Yesterday, we saw Pakistan beat New Zealand comprehensively in the first semifinal at the SCG. The winner of today's clash, meets the Men In Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who have dominated the tournament so far. For England, Sam Curran has been their top wicket-taker whereas question marks remain over Mark Wood and Dawid Malan. Follow IND vs ENG live.



