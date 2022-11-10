Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final, Live Scores: ENG Start Brightly, 41/0 After 4 Overs

India take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. The winner of this tie meets Pakistan in the final at the MCG. Follow IND Vs ENG live.

Hardik Pandya scored a 29-ball half-century.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 3:36 pm

India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final today. Yesterday, we saw Pakistan beat New Zealand comprehensively in the first semifinal at the SCG. The winner of today's clash, meets the Men In Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who have dominated the tournament so far. For England, Sam Curran has been their top wicket-taker whereas question marks remain over Mark Wood and Dawid Malan. Follow IND vs ENG live.

Match Scorecard | Live Commentary

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 3:21 PM

    Jos Buttler Vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar in T20Is
    32 balls
    30 runs
    5 dismissals
    SR 93.75

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 3:14 PM

    Hardik Pandya Played Some Terrific Shots

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 3:10 PM

    What A Finish!

    India were looking down and out at the half-way stage but in walked Hardik Pandya who scored a blistering 63 that has ensured the Men In Blue have a formidable target on board.

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 2:59 PM

    Hardik Pandya Scores Fifty

    A 29-ball fifty for Hardik Pandya, a blistering innings must say!

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 2:34 PM

    Stat Alert

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 2:25 PM

    India's Run Rate Is Well Below Par

    With a Run Rate of 6.15, Indian batters will have to up the ante if they are to reach a massive total.

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 2:13 PM

    English Bowlers Have Been Terrific With Their Lines And Lengths

    Despite the injury to Mark Wood, England have been terrific with the ball as they have restricted the Indian batters to 62/2 in 10 overs.

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 2:11 PM

    King Kohli At It Again

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 1:36 PM

    Toss Effect

    Captains winning the toss have lost all the 11 previous T20 Internationals at the Adelaide Oval. 
     

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 1:22 PM

    Will Ben Stokes Come Good On The Big Stage?

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 1:05 PM

    Playing XI For Both Sides

    England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 1:01 PM

    The Bharat Army Is In Full Voice

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 12:39 PM

    Will Dawid Malan Play?

    Much has been made about Dawid Malan's fitness after the southpaw walked off against their win over Sri Lanka. Malan, a former number one T20I batter in the world, is a crucial member of the England set-up.

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 12:32 PM

    Rishabh Pant Or DK, Yuzvendra Chahal Or Axar Patel?

    Rohit Sharma and management have a selection dilemma up their sleeves ahead of the semi-final against England. With England batting deep, it will be interesting to see what will be the starting XI.

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 12:27 PM

    The Men In Blue Are Ready To Rumble

  • 10 Nov 2022 / 12:24 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England at the Adelaide Oval.

