India take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. The winner of this tie meets Pakistan in the final at the MCG. Follow IND Vs ENG live.
In the times of social media and TV channels, which whip up emotions that are more often than not toxic and come camouflaged as nationalism, a big game between India and Pakistan relationship always brings an edge and pressure, says Anand Vasu
Giving an illustrious example of Dattu Bhokanal, a onion grower who clocked the fastest 15th as a single-scull rower in the world at 2016 Rio Olympics, Dilip D’Souza tells how passion drives all sports and keeps nation on an edge, always
More than the display of jingoism and chauvinism, sports is about the weak taking on the mighty and humbling them
Few can understand his journey from a high-profile cricketer, known as much for his colourful life, to a right-wing politician
Speaking of the high-voltage drama that a cricket match between the two neighbours ensues, Suresh Menon tells how sports rivalry is not confined to the Asian archrivals alone. It is rather our version of the England–Australia and Australia–New Zealand rivalries, except that they are not kept alive by politicians and media for political and commercial gains
India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final today. Yesterday, we saw Pakistan beat New Zealand comprehensively in the first semifinal at the SCG. The winner of today's clash, meets the Men In Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who have dominated the tournament so far. For England, Sam Curran has been their top wicket-taker whereas question marks remain over Mark Wood and Dawid Malan. Follow IND vs ENG live.
Match Scorecard | Live Commentary
Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar in T20Is
32 balls
30 runs
5 dismissals
SR 93.75
Proper hard hitting from Hardik 💯🔥#INDvENG #BharatArmypic.twitter.com/VjD9r6VANQ— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) November 10, 2022
India were looking down and out at the half-way stage but in walked Hardik Pandya who scored a blistering 63 that has ensured the Men In Blue have a formidable target on board.
A 29-ball fifty for Hardik Pandya, a blistering innings must say!
Most runs during Slog overs (16-20) in a #T20WC2022 match— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2022
(from Super12 stage)
79/1 - India v Zim (MCG)
65/0 - India v Ned (SCG)
65/3 - New Zealand v SL (SCG)
65/4 - Pakistan v SAf (SCG)
60/2 - India v Pak (MCG)#T20WorldCup #T20Iworldcup2022
With a Run Rate of 6.15, Indian batters will have to up the ante if they are to reach a massive total.
Despite the injury to Mark Wood, England have been terrific with the ball as they have restricted the Indian batters to 62/2 in 10 overs.
King Kohli becomes first player to complete 1,100 runs in the T20 World Cups. pic.twitter.com/EYyRyl97B7— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022
Captains winning the toss have lost all the 11 previous T20 Internationals at the Adelaide Oval.
A steep climb ahead! 🏔— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2022
Will Ben Stokes help England reach the summit of #T20WorldCup? 👀#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1utcDQrdeD
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
💥 WE HAVE ARRIVED! | Nobody brings the noise like the Bharat Army do! Let’s do this #TeamIndia !#BharatArmy #T20WorldCup #IndianCricket #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WThu4Oc64P— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) November 10, 2022
Much has been made about Dawid Malan's fitness after the southpaw walked off against their win over Sri Lanka. Malan, a former number one T20I batter in the world, is a crucial member of the England set-up.
Rohit Sharma and management have a selection dilemma up their sleeves ahead of the semi-final against England. With England batting deep, it will be interesting to see what will be the starting XI.
All Set 💪— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
Drop a message and wish #TeamIndia for the semi-final against England 📝#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bgQlSyGMGY
Hello and welcome to the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England at the Adelaide Oval.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans