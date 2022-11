Jos Buttler Vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar in T20Is

32 balls

30 runs

5 dismissals

SR 93.75

Hardik Pandya Played Some Terrific Shots Proper hard hitting from Hardik 💯🔥#INDvENG #BharatArmypic.twitter.com/VjD9r6VANQ — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) November 10, 2022

What A Finish! India were looking down and out at the half-way stage but in walked Hardik Pandya who scored a blistering 63 that has ensured the Men In Blue have a formidable target on board.

Hardik Pandya Scores Fifty A 29-ball fifty for Hardik Pandya, a blistering innings must say!

Stat Alert Most runs during Slog overs (16-20) in a #T20WC2022 match

(from Super12 stage)

79/1 - India v Zim (MCG)

65/0 - India v Ned (SCG)

65/3 - New Zealand v SL (SCG)

65/4 - Pakistan v SAf (SCG)

60/2 - India v Pak (MCG)#T20WorldCup #T20Iworldcup2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2022

India's Run Rate Is Well Below Par With a Run Rate of 6.15, Indian batters will have to up the ante if they are to reach a massive total.

English Bowlers Have Been Terrific With Their Lines And Lengths Despite the injury to Mark Wood, England have been terrific with the ball as they have restricted the Indian batters to 62/2 in 10 overs.

King Kohli At It Again King Kohli becomes first player to complete 1,100 runs in the T20 World Cups. pic.twitter.com/EYyRyl97B7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

Toss Effect Captains winning the toss have lost all the 11 previous T20 Internationals at the Adelaide Oval.



Will Ben Stokes Come Good On The Big Stage? A steep climb ahead! 🏔



Will Ben Stokes help England reach the summit of #T20WorldCup? 👀#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1utcDQrdeD — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2022

Playing XI For Both Sides England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

The Bharat Army Is In Full Voice 💥 WE HAVE ARRIVED! | Nobody brings the noise like the Bharat Army do! Let’s do this #TeamIndia !#BharatArmy #T20WorldCup #IndianCricket #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WThu4Oc64P — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) November 10, 2022

Will Dawid Malan Play? Much has been made about Dawid Malan's fitness after the southpaw walked off against their win over Sri Lanka. Malan, a former number one T20I batter in the world, is a crucial member of the England set-up.

Rishabh Pant Or DK, Yuzvendra Chahal Or Axar Patel? Rohit Sharma and management have a selection dilemma up their sleeves ahead of the semi-final against England. With England batting deep, it will be interesting to see what will be the starting XI.

The Men In Blue Are Ready To Rumble All Set 💪



Drop a message and wish #TeamIndia for the semi-final against England 📝#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bgQlSyGMGY — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022