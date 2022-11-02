What do we have except our own memories and the memories of those around us to build the herstories of women, to save them from total erasure?

Annie Ernaux's fiction turns familial history into social history and ends up speaking not only for herself but for women as a collective

The triumph of Annie Ernaux's writing is that she makes the reader feel less alone in the world

In the space between what we say and what we leave out rests the intentions and deceptions of a literary text

Writing in a way is nothing but living one’s existential homesickness on a piece of paper. It is a process of consistently returning to various points of departure of own identity.

