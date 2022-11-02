India are second in Group 2 table after losing to South Africa in their last Super 12 fixture. Bangladesh are third with two wins. Follow IND vs BAN live.
Team India will be hoping to get back on the winning track in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as they take on Bangladesh in Adelaide. With the match being threatened by rains, there's a possibility of a wash out as Adelaide has experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match. The cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed. So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one against South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh have also registered victories in the two games and lost one from their first three matches. The winner of this tie will have one foot in the semis. All eyes will be on the Indian top-order which has had a poor run in this World Cup. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma haven't contributed at the top but the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been in top form. Dinesh Karthik's unavailability means there's a chance for Rishabh Pant getting a spot. Bangladesh will look to their influential captain Shakib al Hasan to deliver the goods in this crunch match. Follow IND vs BAN live.
Rains have halted play at the Adelaide Oval with Bangladesh ahead of the DLS method.
Bangladesh's Litton Das is lighting up the Adelaide Oval with a blistering 21-ball 50.
Bangladesh's Liton Das is in no mood to hang around as he means business.
Kohli activated himself in the first match— Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu) November 2, 2022
then activated Surya, then activated Rahul
King for a reason
Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ensured Team India posted a massive target of 184 on the board.
Stats of Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval. pic.twitter.com/5eWcFF4mtx— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022
Shakib bowls wide of the crease and clean bowls Suryakumar Yadav.
Just like against the Netherlands, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are building up a steady partnership.
MILESTONE ALERT 🚨— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022
Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup history, overtaking Mahela Jayawardena 🌟#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pycC3qrfiW
NEW #1 T20I BATTER 👑— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022
The India superstar has claimed the top spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings ⬇️https://t.co/g0bNbLqMQk
Skipper Rohit Sharma who has an underwhelming T20 World Cup so far, is dismissed for two runs.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been watchful against the new ball as they look to build on a solid start.
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
Will Bangladesh's batters be able to fend off India's potent bowling attack? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/DzDYhacoso— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has stated that India are favourites for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
With Dinesh Karthik's fitness in doubt, all eyes will be on the team management as they assess the options for the wicket-keeping slot. KL Rahul has kept wickets before but there have been calls for inclusion of Rishabh Pant as well.
Hello and welcome to another Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide.
