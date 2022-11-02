Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
IND Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Bangladesh Ahead On DLS As Rain Halts Play

India are second in Group 2 table after losing to South Africa in their last Super 12 fixture. Bangladesh are third with two wins. Follow IND vs BAN live.

IND Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Bangladesh Ahead On DLS As Rain Halts Play
KL Rahul scored a brilliant half-century for India.

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:10 pm

Team India will be hoping to get back on the winning track in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as they take on Bangladesh in Adelaide. With the match being threatened by rains, there's a possibility of a wash out as Adelaide has experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match. The cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed. So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one against South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh have also registered victories in the two games and lost one from their first three matches. The winner of this tie will have one foot in the semis. All eyes will be on the Indian top-order which has had a poor run in this World Cup. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma haven't contributed at the top but the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been in top form. Dinesh Karthik's unavailability means there's a chance for Rishabh Pant getting a spot. Bangladesh will look to their influential captain Shakib al Hasan to deliver the goods in this crunch match. Follow IND vs BAN live. 

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 4:00 PM

    Rain Halts Play

    Rains have halted play at the Adelaide Oval with Bangladesh ahead of the DLS method.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 3:54 PM

    A 21-Ball Fifty For Litton Das

    Bangladesh's Litton Das is lighting up the Adelaide Oval with a blistering 21-ball 50.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 3:39 PM

    Litton Das Is Hammering Indian Pacers

    Bangladesh's Liton Das is in no mood to hang around as he means business.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 3:18 PM

    King Kohli For A Reason

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 3:17 PM

    Bangladesh Require 185 For Victory

    Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ensured Team India posted a massive target of 184 on the board.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 2:47 PM

    Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Adelaide

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 2:41 PM

    And He's Gone!

    Shakib bowls wide of the crease and clean bowls Suryakumar Yadav.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 2:37 PM

    SKY-VK Motoring Along

    Just like against the Netherlands, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are building up a steady partnership.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 2:18 PM

    Milestone Alert For King Kohli

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 2:05 PM

    SKY Is The Number 1 T20I Batter In The World

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 1:50 PM

    Rohit Sharma Walks Back

    Skipper Rohit Sharma who has an underwhelming T20 World Cup so far, is dismissed for two runs.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 1:46 PM

    India Openers Watchful

    KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been watchful against the new ball as they look to build on a solid start.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 1:07 PM

    Playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
     

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 12:55 PM

    India's Bowlers Versus Bangladesh's Batters

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 12:45 PM

    Team India Are Favourites: Shakib

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has stated that India are favourites for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. 

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 12:37 PM

    Rishabh Pant In?

    With Dinesh Karthik's fitness in doubt, all eyes will be on the team management as they assess the options for the wicket-keeping slot. KL Rahul has kept wickets before but there have been calls for inclusion of Rishabh Pant as well.

  • 02 Nov 2022 / 12:27 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to another Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Sports India National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Indian Cricket Cricket Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma Shakib Al Hasan Adelaide Oval Arshdeep Singh Rishabh Pant Kl Rahul Taskin Ahmed India Vs Bangladesh Cricket Live Blog Live Blog
