In Photos | Syrian Families Return To Ras al-Ayn After Seven Years, Find Homes In Ruins

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 1:37 pm

Seven years after fleeing a Turkish military offensive in 2019, around 450 Syrian families are preparing to return to the Ras al-Ayn countryside. Trucks carrying furniture, household goods and other belongings leave al-Talayi camp in Hassakeh, while children and women travel alongside them. In Al-Arisha, returning residents unload their possessions outside damaged homes and pass buildings reduced to rubble. For families who spent years displaced, the journey back brings them to familiar surroundings marked by destruction, as they begin moving into homes they were forced to leave behind.