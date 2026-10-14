In Photos | Syrian Families Return To Ras al-Ayn After Seven Years, Find Homes In Ruins

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Seven years after fleeing a Turkish military offensive in 2019, around 450 Syrian families are preparing to return to the Ras al-Ayn countryside. Trucks carrying furniture, household goods and other belongings leave al-Talayi camp in Hassakeh, while children and women travel alongside them. In Al-Arisha, returning residents unload their possessions outside damaged homes and pass buildings reduced to rubble. For families who spent years displaced, the journey back brings them to familiar surroundings marked by destruction, as they begin moving into homes they were forced to leave behind.

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Syria displaced families, Syrian families return home
Trucks packed with belongings line the roads at al-Talayi camp as displaced families get ready to return to the Ras al-Ayn countryside, in Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. Around 450 families are making the journey after seven years of displacement following a Turkish military offensive in 2019. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Ras al-Ayn Syria, Syria displacement crisis, Turkish military offensive 2019
Trucks packed with belongings line the roads at al-Talayi camp as displaced families get ready to return to the Ras al-Ayn countryside, in Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Syrian refugees return, Hassakeh Syria, Al-Arisha Syria, displaced families return to Syria
Trucks carrying returning residents and their belongings pass destroyed buildings in Al-Arisha, in Syria's Ras al-Ayn countryside, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, seven years after a Turkish military offensive alongside allied Syrian factions forced them to flee. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Syria war displacement, Turkey Syria conflict, destroyed homes in Syria
Children gather around a motorcycle as displaced families prepare to leave al-Talayi camp in Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Syrian civilians return home, Syria humanitarian crisis
Women carry young children between trucks loaded with belongings as displaced families prepare to leave al-Talayi camp in Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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seven years of displacement in Syria
A woman holds a young child amid household belongings and destroyed buildings after returning to Al-Arisha, in Syria's Ras al-Ayn countryside, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, seven years after a Turkish military offensive alongside allied Syrian factions forced residents to flee. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Syrian government and SDF return agreement
A truck carrying returning residents and their belongings passes destroyed buildings in Al-Arisha, in Syria's Ras al-Ayn countryside, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, seven years after a Turkish military offensive alongside allied Syrian factions forced them to flee. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Post-displacement challenges in Al-Arisha Syria
A woman holds a young child as other children carry belongings inside their damaged home after returning to Al-Arisha, in Syria's Ras al-Ayn countryside, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, seven years after a Turkish military offensive alongside allied Syrian factions forced them to flee. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Damaged home repair aid in Syria
Returning residents unload belongings from a truck amid damaged buildings in Al-Arisha, in Syria's Ras al-Ayn countryside, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, seven years after a Turkish military offensive backed by allied Syrian factions forced them to flee. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Housing support for displaced Syrians
Internal security forces guard displaced families returning to the Ras al-Ayn countryside after seven years of displacement during a stop en route from Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad
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Rebuilding infrastructure in post-war Syria
A young child looks through a truck's windshield as displaced families prepare to leave al-Talayi camp in Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baderkhan Ahmad

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