Communications Minister Anika Wells is seeking support from other governments for a coordinated approach to online child safety.
Australia’s Digital Duty of Care legislation proposes minimum safety standards for digital services, stronger responses to harmful content and greater control over algorithm-driven feeds.
The initiative builds on Australia’s under-16 social media restrictions, which led platforms to remove or restrict access to about 4.7 million accounts by mid-December 2025.
Australia is seeking to build an international coalition to pressure major technology companies into strengthening online safety measures for children, as concerns mount over their exposure to sexual content, violence, online predators and harmful digital features. Communications Minister Anika Wells wants other governments to work with Canberra on common safety standards, expanding Australia’s campaign beyond its own borders.
Wells told Bloomberg that she had discussed the proposal with officials from Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom and other countries, with further talks planned. She argued that governments would need to act collectively to hold powerful technology companies accountable for online harms affecting children. The initiative could increase pressure on platforms including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance’s TikTok and Snap’s Snapchat.
Digital Duty Of Care Bill Sets Out Safety Requirements
The initiative follows Australia’s introduction of the proposed Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026. The legislation would require online services, including social media platforms, gaming services and artificial intelligence chatbots, to meet minimum safety standards and take steps to prevent serious online harm. The government says the measures would require services to address risks involving child abuse, fake nude images, pornography and content encouraging eating disorders or serious psychological distress.
The proposed legislation would also give users greater control over algorithm-driven feeds. Social media services would have to let users choose between recommended content and posts from people and pages they follow. Other measures include faster responses to cyberbullying and abuse complaints, as well as powers for the eSafety Commissioner to issue removal notices for services designed or predominantly used to generate fake nude images. Companies that breach the proposed requirements could face penalties of up to A$109.2 million.
Australia’s Approach Faces International Scrutiny
The proposed coalition builds on Australia’s restrictions on social media accounts for children under 16, which came into effect on December 10, 2025. The rules require covered platforms to prevent under-16s from holding accounts, with companies facing penalties for non-compliance.
Australia’s approach has attracted international attention, with other governments considering age restrictions and stronger online protections for young people. However, Canberra’s push for broader cooperation also faces opposition from the United States, whose administration has criticised the prospect of Australian regulations spreading to other countries and imposing additional restrictions on American technology firms. Whether the proposed coalition can establish common standards across jurisdictions remains uncertain. The eSafety Commissioner reported in January that platforms had removed access to approximately 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to children under 16 during the initial implementation period.