Hub4Business

Visionary CEO Of 1950.Ai, Dr. Shahid Masood Is Bridging Long-Standing Gaps In Notable Industries With Adoption Of New-Age Technologies

Bridging Industry Gaps: Dr. Shahid Masood's Technological Revolution at 1950.Ai

Advertisement

Dr. Shahid Masood
info_icon

According to a recent report, a number of sectors, including the critical infrastructure sector are facing endless challenges pertaining to the long-standing gaps in their structural outlook and framework. These issues are growing with time, especially due to the volatile nature of businesses. At this juncture, tech-based firms like 1950.Ai backed by Dr. Shahid Masood are overcoming the prevailing hurdles with implementation of new-age technologies.

While it has become easier with the help of big data and other deep tech innovations to study data trends and come up with holistic remedies to turnaround fortunes of various industries, adoption of new-age technologies has remained the achilles heels to sustainable growth in a fast-paced environment.

Advertisement

The need of the hour is to simplify this process and ensure optimum utilization of technologies to reduce the efforts and time drastically, while improving the results significantly. Dr. Shahid Masood was one of the pioneers in this regard who managed to understand the long-standing barriers early in the piece and came up with a revolutionary venture of his own.

With the inception of 1950.Ai in 2018, he laid the foundation of a technology-driven firm that intends to predict the challenges beforehand and create effective resolutions to avoid major disruptions in various sectors. Dr. Masood believes that the times we live in, demand a proactive approach to examine causes of roadblocks and loopholes that create unwanted bottlenecks that derail the growth of companies even in favourable conditions.

Advertisement

“Demand and supply is not the only thing that needs to be balanced to ensure sustainable growth. This is not the time to lag behind in the adoption of technologies, which is the key to predict roadblocks ahead of the time and curate comprehensive solutions to avoid unfavourable circumstances for the companies to ensure operational efficiency during all quarters,“ says Dr. Shahid Masood.

In the recent times, a number of examples can be tracked to analyze failure of major firms to sustain the growth trajectory for a longer period of time. The reason can be adhered to the lack of knowledge, expertise and implementation of deep tech, AI and other forms of revolutionary technologies.

Thus, it is a certainty that these technologies are here to stay and the firms that speed up to incorporate the same in their arsenal are going to benefit the most in the long run.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  2. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  3. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
  4. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
  5. Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Facilities For Kejriwal In Jail
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  2. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  3. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  4. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
  5. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
Sports News
  1. PGA Championship Invites Seven LIV Golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World
  2. Paris Games 2024: The Olympic Torch Is Welcomed In Marseille With Fanfare And Tight Security
  3. NBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Brown Hails History-Making White As Celtics Beat Cavaliers In Game 1
  4. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
  2. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  3. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  4. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  5. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges