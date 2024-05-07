Visionary CEO Of 1950.Ai, Dr. Shahid Masood Is Bridging Long-Standing Gaps In Notable Industries With Adoption Of New-Age Technologies

According to a recent report, a number of sectors, including the critical infrastructure sector are facing endless challenges pertaining to the long-standing gaps in their structural outlook and framework. These issues are growing with time, especially due to the volatile nature of businesses. At this juncture, tech-based firms like 1950.Ai backed by Dr. Shahid Masood are overcoming the prevailing hurdles with implementation of new-age technologies.
While it has become easier with the help of big data and other deep tech innovations to study data trends and come up with holistic remedies to turnaround fortunes of various industries, adoption of new-age technologies has remained the achilles heels to sustainable growth in a fast-paced environment.
The need of the hour is to simplify this process and ensure optimum utilization of technologies to reduce the efforts and time drastically, while improving the results significantly. Dr. Shahid Masood was one of the pioneers in this regard who managed to understand the long-standing barriers early in the piece and came up with a revolutionary venture of his own.
With the inception of 1950.Ai in 2018, he laid the foundation of a technology-driven firm that intends to predict the challenges beforehand and create effective resolutions to avoid major disruptions in various sectors. Dr. Masood believes that the times we live in, demand a proactive approach to examine causes of roadblocks and loopholes that create unwanted bottlenecks that derail the growth of companies even in favourable conditions.
“Demand and supply is not the only thing that needs to be balanced to ensure sustainable growth. This is not the time to lag behind in the adoption of technologies, which is the key to predict roadblocks ahead of the time and curate comprehensive solutions to avoid unfavourable circumstances for the companies to ensure operational efficiency during all quarters,“ says Dr. Shahid Masood.
In the recent times, a number of examples can be tracked to analyze failure of major firms to sustain the growth trajectory for a longer period of time. The reason can be adhered to the lack of knowledge, expertise and implementation of deep tech, AI and other forms of revolutionary technologies.
Thus, it is a certainty that these technologies are here to stay and the firms that speed up to incorporate the same in their arsenal are going to benefit the most in the long run.