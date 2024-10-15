The Disruption Drive: How Tech-Fluent MBAs are Redefining Leadership in the C-Suite

Technological Innovations: Creating Value Across Industries

AI, blockchain, and IoT are not new notions, but the level of impact they hold on industries across nations today is tremendous. Technology-enabled MBA professionals lead deployment efforts for these technologies to solve real business problems. Blockchain, for instance, is disrupting the financial industry by safeguarding transactions, improving efficiency, and reducing costs.



Effective integration of these technologies is critical for providing value and creating competitive advantage. This situation has necessitated the increase in hybrid C-suite roles such as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), as a testimony to the growing convergence of the business and technology spheres. These roles require multifunctional capabilities carefully aimed at breaking down silos, leading to interdisciplinary teams that can work inherently well within an organisation. These leaders equip teams spanning business, technology, and innovation, thereby creating organisational-wide strategies for innovation and increasing agility in the marketplace.