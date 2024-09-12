Securing Identities In The Digital Age: HID’s Vision For The Future

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of our lives, the concept of identity has taken on new dimensions. From unlocking our smartphones to accessing secure facilities, our identities are constantly being verified and authenticated. At the forefront of this crucial field is HID, a company that has been pioneering secure identity solutions for over three decades. Recently, we had the opportunity to speak with Prabhuraj Patil, Senior Director, Physical Access Control Solutions, Asean & India Subcontinent at HID, who provided us with valuable insights into the company's innovative approach and its vision for the future of identity security.