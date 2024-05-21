As the integration of artificial intelligence into our daily lives intensifies, the underlying infrastructure supporting these advancements comes under scrutiny. Don Delvy, a pioneer, and the inventor of modern day cloud computing, and his proprietary smartplatform (generative cloud), argues that public clouds are fundamentally and fatally flawed for AI applications. Delvy’s vision for the future emphasizes the need for a private cloud solution like his Del Vecchio Cloud, combined with his renown smartplatform, to ensure public security, reliability, and ethical integrity.
“When we pitched Microsoft our IaaS/smartplatform prototype in 2001, it was us hacking the backend of eBay to run a “1-Click Auction System” for sports, which is now widely recognized as the first known intelligent system. But we specifically noted the backend wasn’t for public use, it was only a demonstration. But Microsoft had other ideas, launching .NET a year and half later. Same thing with Purdue’s College of Technology (the state of Indiana, and the White House at the time) in 2005. We specifically noted the backend wouldn’t work in a public setting going forward, it wasn’t viable long term, and only meant for what is called the smartplatform today. Again, they had other ideas, with Amazon launching AWS a year later”.
One of the most obvious and significant issues with running AI on public clouds is the inevitability of human error. This vulnerability exists on both sides: the public cloud providers side and the AI training model side. Public cloud environments are prone to misconfigurations and breaches, often due to the sheer complexity, and scale of their operations. Meaning swaths of individuals accessing them simultaneously. Delvy stresses that only isolating AI operations within a private cloud setting mitigates these risks going forward, providing a controlled and secure environment for developing and deploying AI models.
The training models for AI are still in their infancy. As these models evolve and become exponentially smarter, and with compute loads becoming exponentially larger, the risks associated with running massive AI compute loads on public clouds rapidly increases daily. Delvy not only questions the feasibility of containing these risks on public clouds, but is blatantly calling them out, basing it on his 30 years of research and development. Highlighting the potential for catastrophic failures and security breaches. "What happens five years from now, ten years from now, twenty years?" he asks. "Can we trust public clouds to handle exponentially smarter AI algorithms with global liability implications, on a public cloud? With thousands, or hundreds of thousands of individuals accessing them, and accessing them simultaneously? Same with open-source AI, it’s insanity.”
The failures of big tech companies underscore the need for a shift to Delvy’s vision for a private cloud solution. As stated, Microsoft, a significant player in the public cloud arena, fired its entire ethics team before launching ChatGPT on its public cloud. Amazon, embroiled in antitrust lawsuits, partners with an AI company accused of intellectual property theft. Google, also facing multiple antitrust suits, runs large language models on its public cloud, and finally, Meta, famously having been sued numerous times for various issues has launched an open-source large language model on a public cloud. All raising significant questions about data security, and ethical practices.
Additionally, social media platforms have largely exacerbated societal divisions, like contributing to unprecedented levels of antisemitism and Islamophobia. Companies like Facebook are notorious for privacy violations and unethical marketing practices. These platforms, plagued by data breaches and misuse, illustrate the dangers of relying on public clouds for sensitive AI applications.
Cryptocurrency, often associated with hidden financial transactions, funds terrorism, and human trafficking, with companies like FTX and Binance having faced fraud charges. Then there’s involvement of tech moguls in ethically dubious ventures, such as coercing farmers to sell land for secretive projects, further highlighting the ethical lapses within the tech industry. Delvy argues that these entities ultimately have failed to study the endgame, and lack the comprehensive research and development that his team possesses.
In contrast, Delvy’s proprietary private cloud (Del Vecchio Cloud) and proprietary smartplatform offer a secure and ethical alternative. His cloud will only service his smartplatforms, thus making it private. And by isolating AI operations within a private cloud, Delvy ensures that AI development adheres to stringent security protocols and ethical standards. This approach minimizes the risk of human error and provides a stable environment for the continuous evolution of AI technologies.
The proprietary defense-based smartsatellite (DBS2) "Deus Botrus" exemplifies Delvy’s commitment to innovation and security. Equipped with the "DID" system (Detect, Intercept, Disable), the smartsatellite neutralizes threats like hypersonic technologies, while doubling as an “enterprise” high-speed internet provider. This dual functionality underscores Delvy’s holistic approach to addressing modern technological challenges, combining advanced cybersecurity measures with essential services.
Delvy’s 30 years of research and development sets his solutions apart. Unlike big tech companies, and any other notable startup, his company prioritizes getting it right, over rapid deployment. Delvy’s Del Vecchio Cloud and the smartplatform embody a culture of meticulous planning and ethical considerations, offering a blueprint for the responsible integration of AI into society.
In conclusion, the age of AI demands a reevaluation of the infrastructures that support it, and vindication of Delvy all those years ago. Public clouds, with their susceptibility to human error, security flaws, and ethical lapses, are ill-equipped to handle the complexities and risks associated with advanced AI. Delvy’s vision for a private cloud solution presents a viable path forward, ensuring that AI development is secure, reliable, and aligned with ethical standards. By addressing the critical flaws of public clouds and advocating for isolated, controlled environments, Delvy is paving the way forward for a safer, more responsible AI future.