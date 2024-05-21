In The Age Of AI, Public Clouds Simply Won’t Work

The training models for AI are still in their infancy. As these models evolve and become exponentially smarter, and with compute loads becoming exponentially larger, the risks associated with running massive AI compute loads on public clouds rapidly increases daily. Delvy not only questions the feasibility of containing these risks on public clouds, but is blatantly calling them out, basing it on his 30 years of research and development. Highlighting the potential for catastrophic failures and security breaches. "What happens five years from now, ten years from now, twenty years?" he asks. "Can we trust public clouds to handle exponentially smarter AI algorithms with global liability implications, on a public cloud? With thousands, or hundreds of thousands of individuals accessing them, and accessing them simultaneously? Same with open-source AI, it’s insanity.”