Google Plans To Legally Challenge CCI On Android Ruling: Report

Google is planning to legally challenge the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its antitrust ruling last week which had directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within the Android devices market.

The CCI has imposed a total fine of more than Rs 2,200 crore on Google for its monopolistic policies in the Android devices market and with regards to its Play Store policies. The regulator also issued a cease-and-desist order to correct anti-competitive practices of Google.

CCI has instructed Google to not impose any restriction in India on so-called “sideloading” which refers to the downloading of apps without using an app store.

Officially, Google says that it is still reviewing the order and will, accordingly, take the next set of steps.

There have also been apprehensions within the tech giant that the CCI’s order had sought wider-ranging remedial measures as part of its crackdown on Google. Another major point of contention appears to be CCI effectively barring Google from restricting sideloading, according to a Reuters report.

Last month, a European court upheld a 2018 judgment, stating that Google put “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices.”

Google intends to fight the ruling, where it will be subject to nearly Rs 33,761 crore in penalties.

"The Commission hereby directs Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices," the CCI said in a statement.

In response, a Google spokesperson said, "We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps."

The order is concerning since it goes further and imposes restrictions on a larger variety of Google apps, Reuters cited a person close to the development.

“Licensing of Play Store ... shall not be linked with the requirement of pre-installing” Google search services, Chrome browser, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail or any other application of Google,” CCI had said in its order.

