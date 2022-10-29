Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Google Plans To Legally Challenge CCI On Android Ruling: Report

The CCI has imposed a total fine of more than Rs 2,200 crore on Google for its monopolistic policies in the Android devices market and with regards to its Play Store policies

AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 2:36 pm

Google is planning to legally challenge the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its antitrust ruling last week which had directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within the Android devices market.

The CCI has imposed a total fine of more than Rs 2,200 crore on Google for its monopolistic policies in the Android devices market and with regards to its Play Store policies. The regulator also issued a cease-and-desist order to correct anti-competitive practices of Google. 

CCI has instructed Google to not impose any restriction in India on so-called “sideloading” which refers to the downloading of apps without using an app store.

Officially, Google says that it is still reviewing the order and will, accordingly, take the next set of steps.

There have also been apprehensions within the tech giant that the CCI’s order had sought wider-ranging remedial measures as part of its crackdown on Google. Another major point of contention appears to be CCI effectively barring Google from restricting sideloading, according to a Reuters report.

Last month, a European court upheld a 2018 judgment, stating that Google put “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices.” 

Google intends to fight the ruling, where it will be subject to nearly Rs 33,761 crore in penalties.

"The Commission hereby directs Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices," the CCI said in a statement.

Related stories

Is Google ‘Abusing’ Its Dominant Market Position? Here’s Why CCI Fined It Twice In A Week

CCI Fines Google Rs 936 Crore For Anti-Competitive Play Store Policies: Report

Why Competition Regulator Slapped Rs 1,338 Crore Fine On Google Regarding Android Devices

In response, a Google spokesperson said, "We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps."

The order is concerning since it goes further and imposes restrictions on a larger variety of Google apps, Reuters cited a person close to the development.

“Licensing of Play Store ... shall not be linked with the requirement of pre-installing” Google search services, Chrome browser, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail or any other application of Google,” CCI had said in its order.
 

Tags

Business National Google Google Antitrust Case Competition Commission Of India (CCI)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting