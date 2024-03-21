Like any other festival, Holi is the occasion meant for group celebrations, while all it asks for is people, place, sweets and colors to throw a festive party. Some of us prefer a calm celebration with our families and loved ones, while some may want to hangout with friends, dance on loud music surrounded by big crowds. Throwing a Holi party can be a bit tricky, to bring all these preferences together, but it is the best way to spend time and create new memories which will last for ages. Saving you the hassle of making a Holi Party plan, this guide will simplify the process for you to make it happen this year.