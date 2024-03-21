Like any other festival, Holi is the occasion meant for group celebrations, while all it asks for is people, place, sweets and colors to throw a festive party. Some of us prefer a calm celebration with our families and loved ones, while some may want to hangout with friends, dance on loud music surrounded by big crowds. Throwing a Holi party can be a bit tricky, to bring all these preferences together, but it is the best way to spend time and create new memories which will last for ages. Saving you the hassle of making a Holi Party plan, this guide will simplify the process for you to make it happen this year.
Finalizing a Place
Place selection is one of the essentials of a successful Holi celebration. Balconies and courtyards can be used for vibrant and colorful activities. Such spaces provide for a larger range of mobility and reduce the chance of getting things broken.
In addition to that, tarpaulins are one of the most durable protective coverings for furniture and walls. By implementing this preventive measure, we can greatly diminish the need to clean up after the festivities. White sheets are a practical choice in this instance, as they will readily absorb the colored powder and provide a visually engaging record of the celebration.
Dress Code
Following the celebratory nature of Holi, guest attire should prioritize comfort. Light-coloured cotton garments, such as kurtas or pyjamas, are a traditional and practical choice for both men and women attending a Holi celebration in India. These loose-fitting styles allow for unrestricted movement during the festivities, particularly during playing with colours.
If it is possible, hosts can arrange extra white cotton t-shirts for guests. This thoughtful gesture will provide a solution for any guests who arrive unprepared helping them to save their formal clothing from the Gulal.
Arranging colors
Essential to a successful Holi celebration is high-quality dry colours, traditionally referred to as Gulal. To prioritize the safety and well-being of all guests, particularly those with sensitivities, it is recommended to get organic and chemical-free colour options. For an immediate and immersive experience upon arrival, pre-distributed packets containing these coloured powders can be provided to guests. It is important to remember that embracing the mess is a part of celebrating Holi.
Serving Snacks
For a successful Holi celebration, food plays a big part alongside the colourful powders. Popular Indian snacks like samosas, pakoras, and bhajis are always a hit with guests. A cool drink called Thandai, made with milk, almonds, and rosewater, is perfect for refreshment after the colour fights. Hosts can also choose to offer special foods from different regions of India, like Gujiya from North India or Puran Poli from Maharashtra. More variety in food makes the celebration more enjoyable for everyone.
Activities
Even though applying coloured powder is the heart and soul of Holi, it can get pretty boring after a while. To keep the party going and ensure your guests are not getting bored, consider adding something extra to the party.
Bring up a playlist of party songs to dance along with everyone. Dhol songs are popular in India at parties as they’re full of energy. One can also board and card games to have a chill and relaxing time. Create a chill zone with comfy chairs or cushions. This gives people a place to rest, chat with friends, and catch their breath after all the energetic activities.
Holi is a special time to connect with friends and family, share stories, and make new connections. By carefully planning these activities and making sure everything runs smoothly, you can turn your home into a place for a fun and colourful celebration. This will create happy memories that everyone will remember for a long time.
Safety Tips
Here are a few safety tips while organizing a party-
Thinking of Allergies: Some people might be sniffly or have itchy eyes around colors. Having some masks and eye covers ready, just in case.
Be Prepared: Every party needs a first-aid kit, just in case of little bumps.
Color Zones: Pick one spot for throwing colors so the fun stays there and doesn't mess up other places.
Easy Clean-Up: Lots of water in buckets and sponges will make cleaning the colors easier than ever.
Going Green: Look out for products labeled "Biodegradable", as they are more environment friendly and have minimal side effects on human skin.
The most important thing about Holi isn't all the decorations and fancy things. It's the fun, happy feeling we share together. Holi is a time to be silly, laugh a lot, and feel like we're all part of something bigger. With a little planning and excitement, you can throw a Holi party at home that's even better than anyone expects!