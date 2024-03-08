Dr Chandni Kapadia Exemplifying Strong Women Leaders

Kapadia has been accredited in the Forbes List of Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs of India as well as Forbes Women Power in 2022 and 2021. She has been named as one of the Asia’s most Trusted Leader 2022 by WCRC International and Women Leaders of India 2022 by the Economic Times & Femina and has also been honoured with other prestigious awards like the Times Women Icon by Times of India, Asia’s Most Trusted leader by WCRC International, Black Swan Award for Women Empowerment in support of UN Global Compact Network & Government of India, the World Women Leadership Congress Award by the Hillary Clinton Foundation, Leaders of Change 2021 Award by Economic Times and many more. At GLS, Kapadia has been conferred with “CEO of the Year” Award by Indian Achiever’s Forum and has received World Women Leadership Congress Award 2019 for her immense contribution to the fashion industry.