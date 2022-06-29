Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Netflix Lands Russo Brothers' Film 'The Electric State'

'The Electric State', directed by Russo Brothers, will be streamed on Netflix.

Netflix Lands Russo Brothers' Film 'The Electric State'
Russo Brothers Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:15 pm

Joe and Anthony Russo's next directing venture 'The Electric State', starring actress Millie Bobby Brown, has found a home on the streaming platform Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes after nearly half a year of negotiations.

The movie was previously set up at Universal Pictures, which eventually passed up the deal due to budget issues. The new budget is more than USD 200 million, said sources.

'The Electric State', based on the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag of "Tales from the Loop" fame, is a reunion of sorts.

This marks the second big-budget collaboration of the Russo Brothers, known for Marvel Studios blockbusters 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', with the streamer following 'The Gray Man', the action movie which premieres in July.

Brown, the star of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' series and 'Enola Holmes' film franchise, will headline 'The Electric State', with Chris Pratt, who featured in the Russos' Avengers films, in talks to join her. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, whose credits include 'The Gray Man' and the 'Avengers' movies, will adapt Stalenhag's novel for the screen.

The story follows an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, "who traverses an American West that is reminiscent of a retro-future with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother".

Russos are also producing the feature film via their AGBO banner, along with the company's co-founder, Mike Larocca. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also credited as producers. Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley are attached to executive produce the movie.

Production is expected to begin later this year in Atlanta.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Netflix Russo Brothers The Electric State OTT Millie Bobby Brown Universal Pictures Author Simon Stalenhag Marvel Studios Russo Brothers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL