Kartik Aaryan And Shraddha Kapoor To Feature Together In 'Tezaab' Remake?

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and also has an interesting lineup of films ahead. Now adding to the excitement, it seems the actor is being roped to star in the remake of ‘Tezaab’, which originally featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Earlier, producer Murad Khetani had confirmed that he is remaking 'Tezaab'. Now going by a report in India Today, while Kartik is being considered for the male lead, the makers are in talks with Shraddha Kapoor to play the female lead since they are looking for a fresh pairing for the remake. Interestingly, they have not shared screen space yet.

“The makers were looking for a reliable name and a fresh Jodi for the cast of ‘Tezaab’ remake. Shraddha and Kartik have not shared onscreen space together so far and if things work out, this is a pair they would like to bet on,” India Today quoted a source as saying. The report added that Shraddha is considering the offer but she is yet to sign the film.

Well, if things work out, it would be a delight to see Kartik and Shraddha together.

For those caught unaware, ‘Tezaab’ was released in 1988. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Madhuri had also reacted to the news of ‘Tezaab’ remake and said, “I haven’t really got the time to react but how does it matter if I am okay with it? Someone is making the film and art is open to interpretation and if he (Murad Khetani) has another way of doing it then that’s his creativity."

The film was not only one of the most loved films of its times but Madhuri's song 'EK Do Teen' went on to become an iconic number.

Workwise, Kartik will also star in action-drama 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon apart from Hansal Mehta’s 'Captain India’, 'Freddy', ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha', and Kabir Khan's untitled film. Shraddha, on the other hand, has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Chalbaaz’ remake in the pipeline.