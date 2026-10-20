She later alleged that private calls were being monitored and personal information circulated. Bhardwaj also claimed she was followed even when visiting a nearby grocery shop or walking in a park. She warned that those she had named would be responsible if anything happened to her or her family. “All of our phones are hacked, all calls are being heard, all ur personal and private information is stolen and is being circulated. Even if I go to a nearby grocery store or take a walk in the park, I am being followed. If anything happens to me or any of my family members, it's on these people,” she wrote on Instagram.