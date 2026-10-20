Neetu Bhardwaj accused Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq of following her.
She alleged phone hacking, private information leaks and theft of comedy material.
Bhardwaj also named Shashwat Maheshwari in separate Instagram Stories.
Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj has accused fellow comics Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq, among others, of following her and her family in Mumbai, hacking their phones and sharing private information. She made the allegations in a series of Instagram posts, describing the situation as a threat to her family’s safety. As Mint reported, the claims have not been independently verified.
Neetu Bhardwaj alleges phone hacking and surveillance
In an Instagram post, Bhardwaj referred to those she accused as the “Mumbai comedy mafia” and claimed she was being followed during routine activities.
“Guys, I am being followed everywhere by the Mumbai comedy mafia of Upmanyu and Urooj and others. My family and I are really unsafe. All of our phones are hacked (sic),” she wrote.
She later alleged that private calls were being monitored and personal information circulated. Bhardwaj also claimed she was followed even when visiting a nearby grocery shop or walking in a park. She warned that those she had named would be responsible if anything happened to her or her family. “All of our phones are hacked, all calls are being heard, all ur personal and private information is stolen and is being circulated. Even if I go to a nearby grocery store or take a walk in the park, I am being followed. If anything happens to me or any of my family members, it's on these people,” she wrote on Instagram.
Neetu Bhardwaj accuses comedian of stealing jokes
In separate Instagram Stories, Bhardwaj accused comedian Shashwat Maheshwari of accessing her social media accounts. She also alleged that her original comedy material had been copied.
In one Story, she criticised those she accused of stealing her work, asking why they presented themselves as stand-up artists. She wrote, “Aapko chori karni hai seedhe karo, chori me sabse zyada Paisa hai. Aur seedha paisa hai. Mere ghar me mat karo bas. Seedha paisa hai, na koi diaries hain beech mein, na mics hain, na Netflix hai, na YouTube hai. Seedha chori karo, why camouflage as stand-up artists? ”
Another Story criticised people she described as lacking talent but displaying arrogance, while also aiming at those who applauded them.
"The less talent they have, the more pride, vanity and arrogance they have. All these fools, however, find other fools who applaud them," she wrote.
Bhardwaj also asked, “Why didn't you guys ask me for ideas?”
The allegations were made through social media posts. No independent evidence establishing the claims has been provided in the material available.