‘You Have Come Here With An Agenda, Please Leave’: Odisha Sports Secy Lashes Out At Journalist At Press Meet

Odisha Sports Secretary Vishal Dev on Wednesday invited the wrath of journalist community after he asked a reporter of OTV to get out of a press meet held in his office chamber.



Dev’s action came a day after OTV reported the hassles of online ticket booking for the world cup hockey inaugural ceremony to be held at Kalinga Stadium.



According to OTV, its reporter Niranjan Reddy reached Dev’s chamber to collect information on the preparations for the upcoming Hockey World Cup when he was already interacting with the reporters of three other television channels.



However, when the OTV reporter placed the boom Dev’s table, he got angry and pushed the channel’s boom.

#WATCH: This is how #Odisha Sports Secy Vishal Dev behaved with #OTV Correspondent citing a report telecast by the channel on hassles during online ticket sale for #HWC2018OpeningCeremony. He asked the Reporter to leave @Naveen_Odisha @TheHockeyIndia @FIH_Hockey @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/CRI1SnmuRW — OTV (@otvnews) November 21, 2018



“You have come here with an agenda. I don't want to talk to you. You may go now. You have to take permission to come here. I have not invited you. I have not permitted you to come here.

Please leave. This is not a public place. This is not a park. I will talk to you later," Dev was heard yelling at the reporter.

The incident has invited angry reactions from journalists and the general public on social media.

OTV has termed the incident as an instance of “muzzling the media.”

“Will national and international media take up cudgels against this gross abuse of authority by Odisha government?” asked former Member of Parliament Baijayant Jay Panda.