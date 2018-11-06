Yamaha Showcases Drool Worthy 2019 Range

The Yamaha Tenere 700 has been the highlight of the show. Its the closest you can get to a Dakar bike.

Yamaha unveils the new XSR700 XTribute, a special-edition heritage motorcycle with launch scheduled in April 2019 in Europe

Ultra-exclusive, track-only YZF-R1 GYTR with performance parts revealed, apart from the 2019 YZF-R125, R3 and R3 GYTR

Showcases Niken GT, the three-wheeled tourer, and a host of urban mobility scooters

At the Yamaha Press Premiere, the Japanese auto major showcased its entire 2019 range, ahead of the EICMA show. Vehicles ranging from concepts, scooters to motorcycles were showcased at the event.

Sporty faired range:

Under the motorcycle range, Yamaha showcased the 2019 YZF-R125 and the YZF-R3. Both the bikes follow a similar design language to that of its litre-class brother, the YZF-R1. The R125 gets VVA tech, just like the R15 V3. Interestingly, the R3 loses out on this feature and continues with the existing 321cc parallel twin motor. The brand also showcased the cup version of the R3, the R3 GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing). This track tamer gets top-class bits like Akrapovic exhaust, Ohlins suspensions, Brembo front disc brake, and GYTR engine kit.

Three-wheeled fun:

Coming to the unconventional models, the new 2019 Niken GT was showcased, which comes with touring-friendly features like panniers, higher windshield, comfort seat, heated grip and the likes. It will be sold alongside the standard version of Niken.

Urban mobility:

Yamaha unveiled a special edition of the XMax, called the XMAX IRON MAX in 125cc, 300cc and 400cc variants. This special edition version comes with aesthetic features like an exclusive colour, new dual seat, leather interior pads, among others.

The brand also showcased the new 3CT Prototype, which uses Yamaha’s Multi-wheel Leaning technology. The scooter comes with a 300cc engine, 3D-printed seat and a Tilt-Lock Assist that supports the rider to stop while the scooter remains straight-up.

Adventure segment:

The most awaited and arguably the most drool-worthy motorcycle, the Tenere 700 was unveiled at the premiere. The motorcycle is scheduled to be available to European customers in the second half of 2019. You get a whole load of mile-munching, terrain-taming equipment like 21-inch front/18-inch rear spoke wheels; 43mm upside down forks up front with 210mm travel, link-type monoshock at the rear with 200mm travel (both fully adjustable); rally style cockpit with tapered handlebars, LED lighting system, switchable ABS and a large 16-litre fuel tank. Power comes from a 689cc parallel twin liquid-cooled motor, producing 73.4PS and 68Nm.

Hardcore track tool:

The Japanese brand also unveiled a super-exclusive, 20-unit limited edition track-only YZF-R1 GYTR wearing the Suzuka 8 Hours 20th Anniversary livery. This motorcycle is packed with GYTR racing parts like ECU, quick throttle, wire harnesses; Ohlins racing suspension with steering damper, Brembo brakes, racing radiatorand Akrapovic exhaust.

Owners will automatically receive admission to the 2019 Yamaha Racing Experience (YRE) where they will be taught by the specialists, how to get the most out of their track-ready racing machine.

Heritage segment:

The new XSR700 XTribute was unveiled at the premiere. This one pays homage to the 70’s icon, the XT500 with its iconic design and livery. You get off-road handlebars, block-pattern tyres and a flat seat. Powering the XSR700 is a modern 689cc CP2 high-torque engine and an optional Akrapovic exhaust. The XSR700 XTribute will be available in Europe from April 2019.

Source: zigwheels.com