October 29, 2020
Corona
Pro-India Slogans Interrupt Pak Zoom Meet on Kashmir

Panel discussing Kashmir on Zoom call had global participants.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2020
A still captured from the video.
2020-10-29T15:47:00+05:30

A Zoom meeting organised by Pakistan government officials was reportedly hacked on Tuesday. The panel discussing Kashmir consisted of members from different countries.

As the meeting was in progress, and one Dr Waleed Malik was speaking, a song glorifying Lord Ram and Hanuman interrupted the discussion. This was followed by a noticeable disturbance on screen, with the hackers shouting, “We are Indians, we will kick you.”

The meeting was reportedly discussing the Kashmir issue, with the Pakistani members talking about how to lend support to the Kashmiri separatist cause. Journalist and author CJ Werleman was also part of the panel.

The hacked portion of the video has been widely shared on social media.

