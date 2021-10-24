Diwali 2021: London's Trafalgar Square Decks Up As Indians Celebrate Festival Of Lights

The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom has celebrated Diwali in London's busy Trafalgar Square on Saturday, bringing cheer and joy to Indians across the UK.

The celebrations started at 4 pm and went on till 10 pm. Images and videos on social media showed the iconic square lit up with festive lights, festoons and decorations. The festivities included Asian and Indian food as well. The event included video addresses from political personalities like London Mayor Sadiq Khan among others.

Images of the festivities went viral as several Londoners both from and outside the Indian diaspora visited the event and shared memories on the microblogging site Twitter.

The Soni clan are celebrating #Diwali in London at Trafalgar Square. pic.twitter.com/rdUL1ZlWGz — Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) October 23, 2021

Diwali Celebrations...(a little early)...in Trafalgar Square. pic.twitter.com/GkI2U7xDVZ — Matt Graveling (@mattgraveling) October 23, 2021

Lovely afternoon/evening out with @Isobel6174, including Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square. pic.twitter.com/AKPBCwIg6z — Julie Carson FCCT (@Bowiejcecc) October 23, 2021

I love @DiwaliLondon and missed it very much last year! It was superb again this year! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂªÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Diwali #London pic.twitter.com/OvIsgbXnac — Akshay Vara (@ThatGuyAkshay) October 23, 2021

Residents from the Bengali community marked the event by showcasing intricate 'alpona' (hand-painted colourful motifs) at Trafalgar Square.

The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan organised Diwali at Trafalgar Square on Saturday to celebrate the cultural diversity of the city, Anirban Mukhopadhyay, spokesperson of Heritage Bengal Global, an association of expatriate Bengalis said.

"The event was themed on the victory of good over evil after the severe trauma caused by Covid-19 in the last one-and-a-half years," Mukhopadhyay said.

The traditional 'alpona' work by Heritage Bengal Global vice president Mahua Bej was selected for being part of a collage at the centre of the square, he said.

Mukhopadhyay, who is presently in Kolkata, said that the event was a part of their endeavour to globally showcase the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)