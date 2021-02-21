February 21, 2021
Corona
US Police Bomb Unit Finds Kittens In Suspicious Bag With Note

When the officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

Associated Press (AP) 21 February 2021
The Butler County Sheriff’s shared pics on Facebook post
2021-02-21T19:18:44+05:30

A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.

Israel Buys Covid Vaccines For Syria In Prisoner Deal: Reports

