Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US House Approves $1 Billion Investment In Israel's Iron Dome

The US House of Representatives passed a bill of $1 billion funding into Israel's Iron Dome Missile Defense Systems after it had been initially removed due to Democrats' objections.

US House Approves $1 Billion Investment In Israel's Iron Dome
Iron Dome Missile Defense System - Israel | AP

Trending

US House Approves $1 Billion Investment In Israel's Iron Dome
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T11:43:58+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 11:43 am

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system is on course for a $1-billion cash injection from the United States, after a bill was approved in the US House of Representatives.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed a bill for $1-billion in funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system on Thursday.

The bill had initially been removed following objections by some House Democrats. That move was severely criticized as an indication of waning support for Israel, and it was then introduced as a standalone bill.

Related Stories

Israel Hit By 3 Rockets From Lebanon, Says Army As It Fires Back

Israel Hit By 3 Rockets From Lebanon, Says Army As It Fires Back

It passed with a vote of 420-9, and will now head to the US Senate, to be voted on.

Israel expresses thanks for US support

The US has helped support the development of the missile defense system over the years. It has proven to be highly effective at intercepting rockets fired towards Israel.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his thanks to the members of the House saying: "Those who try to challenge this support, received a resounding response today. The people of Israel thank the American people and their representatives for their strong friendship.”

Tags

Deutsche Welle Washington USA Israel Israeli Military International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

You Are A Source Of Inspiration For So Many People All Around The World: PM Modi To US VP Kamala Harris

You Are A Source Of Inspiration For So Many People All Around The World: PM Modi To US VP Kamala Harris

Biden To Host Indo-Pacific Leaders As China Concerns Grow

France And US Have Very Strong Interests In Strengthening Relationships With India Even More: US Secretary Of State

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

North Korea Rejects South's Calls For End-Of-War Declaration

Russian Politicians Protest Against Results Of Online Elections, Allege Rigging

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris

Oldest Human Footprints Discovered In US, About 23,000 Years Old

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

More from World

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Taliban Having Remote Chance To Take Part In UNGA; Diplomats Of Ousted Govt Still In Office

Taliban Having Remote Chance To Take Part In UNGA; Diplomats Of Ousted Govt Still In Office

UK Seeks Vaccine Certifications To Meet ‘Minimum Criteria’ For Travel

UK Seeks Vaccine Certifications To Meet ‘Minimum Criteria’ For Travel

Read More from Outlook

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

With a Dalit Sikh CM from the neglected Puad region, Congress has apparently checkmated the Akali-BSP alliance and BJP’s overtures to Dalits, and tried to retain its old voter base.

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement