Two-Month-Old Baby Battling Rare Disease To Receive World’s Most Expensive Injection

An eight-week-old baby in Britain will receive an injection that costs about Rs. 16 Crores, reports claimed.

Suffering from genetic spinal muscular atrophy, Edward will have to be administered one type of gene therapy—Zolgensma to fight the rare disease.

Since Britain imports the doses from the US and Europe, the injection costs a whooping a 1.7 million pounds.

A disease unique to children, genetic spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), occurs due to lack of the SMN-1 gene. Symptoms of the disease include weakening of chest muscles which eventually leads to a difficulty in breathing.

Interestingly, until 2017 there was no cure for the disease.

