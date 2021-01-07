January 07, 2021
Corona
Twitter Suspends Donald Trump’s Account For 12 Hours Amid Capitol Violence

Twitter said that future violations by Trump would result in a permanent suspension.

Associated Press (AP) 07 January 2021
Donald Trump
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-07T07:32:26+05:30

In an unprecedented step, Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the election after his supporters stormed the Capitol following a Trump rally.

Twitter said that future violations by Trump would result in a permanent suspension.

Earlier in the day, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all removed a short video from Trump in which he urged those supporters Wednesday to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election.

Trump posted that video more than two hours after protesters entered the Capitol, interrupting lawmakers meeting in an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Guy Rosen, Facebooks vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

 

