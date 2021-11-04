Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal To Resume On November 29: European Union

European nations had tried to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord, but their efforts to resume formal talks on the 2015 JCPOA deal were in vain because of both the countries' governments.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, being announced in 2015 | Wikimedia

outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T09:39:09+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 9:39 am

The European Union announced on Wednesday that talks between world powers and Iran to revive the troubled 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on Nov. 29.

The EU said the meeting of the commission of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will be attended by high-level officials from Iran, China, France, Russia, Germany and Britain.

“Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” a statement said.

The JCPOA was aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions. The U.S. pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

European nations have tried to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord, but their efforts had been frustrated so far by the unwillingness of Tehran's new hardline government to resume formal talks that would include reopening parts of the 2015 deal.

President Joe Biden and European leaders criticized Tehran last week for what it saw as accelerated and provocative nuclear steps as Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.

(With PTI Inputs)

Nuclear Deal US-Iran
